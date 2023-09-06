Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: "This Is a United Decision"

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are no longer united in marriage.

But the singer and the actress would now like to make it clear:

They were united in making the decision to end their legal union.

A day after Jonas filed to divorce Turner after four years as her husband, the stars have gone ahead and released their first joint statement in response to this development.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It was a rather short and simple statement, too.

And it reads as follows:

Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jonas and Turner are parents to a three-year old daughter named Willa and a 14-month old baby girl (identified in the divorce documents by the initials D.J.).

They have been living with the artist in his Miami home, as well as other residences across the country, based on what Jonas wrote in these same documents.

After releasing the brief message cited above and posted below, both Turner and Jonas turned off Comments on their respective Instagram pages.

(Instagra,)

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Jonas told a court that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken” upon asking to be legally separated from his spouse.

As for the former couple’s custody arrangement for their daughters, the papers state that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Furthermore, the petition also requested the establishment of a “timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties” and the “child support obligation of each party.”

Jonas and Turner who were married for four years before their break-up and have a valid prenuptial agreement in place, according to the petition.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

A source told TMZ a few days ago that Jonas has retained the services of a top divorce attorney in Los Angeles.

This source also told this celebrity gossip website that Turner “likes to party,” while Jonas prefers “to stay at home,” adding of the estranged husband and wife:

“They have very different lifestyles.”

The pair got married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating and celebrated with two weddings: one in Las Vegas and the other in France.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this photo. (Getty)

At various times over the past few months, Jonas has been spotted without his wedding ring on.

The stars “haven’t gotten along for awhile,” People Magazine reports, elaborating:

“As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time.

“They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”

t