Taylor Swift Iced Out Blake Lively on Her Birthday [Report]

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After everything, Taylor Swift could have reached out to Blake Lively on her birthday just a few days ago.

Reportedly, she did not.

On top of apparently ghosting her godchildren, Taylor seems unwilling to extend an olive branch.

Is there any way back for their once-fabled friendship? Evidently not.

Blake Lively at FENDI Flagship on May 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fendi)

Taylor Swift had one last chance to reach out to Blake Lively

On August 25, Blake Lively turned 39 years old — with no sign of any tribute or contact from Taylor Swift.

Rob Shuter reported on his Naughty But Nice Substack page about what an alleged inside source shared.

“Blake was absolutely hoping Taylor would reach out,” the insider claimed.

“A text. Flowers. Even two words: ‘Happy birthday,'” the source listed as examples of a birthday message.

It would not have had to be public! A text, a DM can say much more than a performative public decree.

“Nothing came,” the insider alleged.

The source explained: “That silence said everything.”

According to the insider, “Blake kept telling herself there was a path back” even after Taylor began icing her out during her legal war with Justin Baldoni.

“She thought time would cool everything down,” the source reasoned.

“And,” the insider continued, “Taylor would eventually remember how much they loved each other.”

‘Taylor has moved on’

“The birthday changed that,” the inside source shared sadly.

The insider explained: “Taylor has moved on.”

According to the source: “Blake finally understands she cannot force Taylor back into her life.”

It was, so to speak, the final nail in the coffin of their friendship.

“You can ignore a lot of signs,” the insider summarized. “It’s harder to ignore your birthday.”

Justin Baldoni going full mask off, posing for selfies with Candace Owens.



Half a dozen women warned you Justin Baldoni is full of shit and now he no longer needs to pretend for a Jury, he's only too happy to show who he really is. pic.twitter.com/dPD14QNpbc — Expatriarch (@Expatriarch_uk) September 1, 2026

It is sad that perhaps the biggest casualty of all of this is Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship.

Perhaps there is something that we don’t know. Perhaps Blake really did wrong Taylor during all of this, rather than merely be the reason that Justin Baldoni was able to almost drag her into the court battle.

Justin Baldoni took a major victory lap earlier this summer, even though he didn’t really win anything and had to pay Blake’s court fees.

It’s sad to think that these DARVO tactics that we all saw employed seemed to work on some overly credulous members of the public. This guy has new fans from the manosphere side of the internet. It will be interesting to see what he does next with his career, unfortunately.

Perhaps the most important lesson in all of this is that Blake knows the difference between her real friends and friends of convenience.