Janelle Brown Calls Out Kody for “Bull$hit” in Explosive Sister Wives Fight

It’s about to be on between Janelle Brown and Kody Brown.

In a sneak peek from this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Janelle sits down with Kody and gets into it about his relationship with their six kids… most notably with sons Garrison and Gabe.

As you may recall, Kody tried to kick out these sons of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic early last year for going against some of the strict rules he had put in place.

In a confessional, Janelle takes extreme issue with how “Kody feels like it’s my responsibility to facilitate this relationship between him and my children” despite the fact that “he is a parent as much as I am.”

At one point, the 54-year-old sits down with his spouse (Janelle has since left Kody, of course) to discuss their parenting dynamic — and things quickly get heated, with Janelle telling her husband that he’s “always flipping it back on me.”

“That because it belongs on you, Janelle,” Kody replied, prompting her to wonder:

“Why does it belong on me?”

Back when COVID close to its peak, Kody basically told all of his loved ones that they must stay put.

He banned them from seeing almost anyone who didn’t live in their household, leading to major tension especially between himself, Gabe and Garrison.

In December, Gabe explained why he’s no longer talking to his dad.

The Sister Wives episode that airs on September 3 was filmed long before that, however.

“You keep acting like this is my fault,” Janelle tells Kody in a clip posted by E! News. “You are gaslighting me.”

“This ‘I feel so pressured’ bulls–t? This is you saying, ‘I don’t wanna do it but I’m gonna make it your fault.'”

From there, affter Kody tells Janelle to “stop throwing me under the bus,” the mother of six claps back with the same request.

“I did what I was supposed to do, but it wasn’t ever good enough for you,” she says to him. “You wanted me to kick the boys out. You act like this is not your fault.”

Janelle goes on to note that she “agreed to the CDC rules” when it came to the pandemic.

But she accuses Kody of enforcing many more arbitrary rules on the family that, as cited previously, ultimately drove a wedge between him and their children.

“I wasn’t going to turn my boys out in the middle of a pandemic,” she says of the idea that they should be given the boot.

Sister Wives Season 18 airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.

