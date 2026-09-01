Kelly Clarkson Ends Show With Tearful Farewell After 7 Years

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After 7 years, The Kelly Clarkson Show is saying goodbye.

The eponymous host signed off, bringing her kids onto the stage to bid farewell to the daytime talk show.

Clarkson performed plenty of songs — her own hits as well as long-requested covers.

She thanked all of the people who helped to make the show possible, including the viewers at home.

On the final episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ host Kelly Clarkson said goodbye — with some help. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is over after 7 years

Monday, August 31, was the end of an era.

“My kiddos have always come first, they’re a big reason I did this show, just [for] the stability, the schedule,” Kelly Clarkson told the audience.

12-year-old daughter, River, and 10-year-old son, Remington, both sat in the audience.

“They’re also a big reason it’s time to say goodbye,” Clarkson added.

Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away in August of 2025. Since then, her family’s life has changed its trajectory — and her priorities have, understandably, shifted.

“I’m such a proud mama,” Clarkson described during the finale.

She praised: “They’re the greatest kiddos in the world.”

Highlighting how much time has passed, Clarkson recalled: “When we started, River was in kindergarten.”

She continued: “She’s now about to be in middle school, which is crazy.”

Clarkson added: “My son, Remington, he had his singing debut on stage with [a] Frank Sinatra [song, ‘My Way’].”

‘This has been an incredible opportunity’

“I want to thank everyone on our staff and crew, my band, the viewers and every single guest who joined us on the show,” Kelly Clarkson expressed.

“For seven years,” she acknowledged, “I’ve ended each episode by saying, ‘Have a great day. And if it’s not, change it.’”

Clarkson explained: “I say that because while we have to accept that life is totally out of our control, each moment truly depends on how we choose to respond and react to it.”

It is certainly true that we cannot control the world or others. We can control our reactions — and our actions.

She then quoted: “‘You don’t have to attend the negative party you’ve been invited to,’ I’ve been told by a therapist.”

Clarkson gushed to viewers that she “loved being in your homes each day.”

She added that she “loved seeing my kiddos grow up on this show.”

Clarkson expressed: “I have immeasurable gratitude for everyone here.”

She gushed: “Thank you so much. This has been an incredible opportunity.”

Clarkson certainly has her critics, but that was a solid sendoff, acknowledging the role of many who worked together to make the series run for seven years.