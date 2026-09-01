Doja Cat Admits to 'Struggles' With Cocaine, Alcohol: 'I Need to Get This Sh-t Off My Chest'

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We all know that Doja Cat is not shy about speaking her mind.

But even her most diehard fans might be surprised by Ms. Cat’s brutal honesty in her latest social media posts.

The Grammy-winning artist opened up about her past struggles with cocaine, alcohol, mental health, and social media in a series of remarkably candid TikTok videos this week.

And while Doja made it clear that she has moved past some of those issues, she admitted that alcohol remains something she has a complicated relationship with.

Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“I’m going to make a disclaimer that I don’t want to make,” she said in one video. “I have struggled with cocaine — could’ve been like eight years ago.”

“But I’m well past that. Thank God,” she added.

Doja emphasized that she never considered herself someone who had a serious drug problem, aside from marijuana.

Alcohol, however, was a different story.

“I’ve never had a real problem with drugs, except for weed, but alcohol is something that I definitely have had a problem with,” she explained.

Doja said drinking could fuel negative thoughts that she would then turn to the internet to validate.

@dojacat sorry about all the pauses throughout the vid my cat was being an innocent menace to society ♬ original sound – Doja Cat

“The best example for my experience is using the internet as a means of validation to the negative thoughts in my head, which were then brought on by drinking alcohol,” she said.

“I was never an alcoholic, but I definitely had problems,” she continued, warning that combining alcohol, social media, and unresolved mental health struggles can be particularly destructive.

Doja also addressed another deeply personal subject: accusations that she hates herself or has rejected her Black identity.

The singer and rapper, who is biracial, said she believes those feelings date back to childhood, when she moved to a predominantly white neighborhood at around age 8.

“I think I hated myself since I was — could have been like 8 years old,” she said.

Doja previously revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and said she had spent years in therapy working through what she described as an “agonizing condition.”

Now, she appears determined to be more open about the experiences that shaped her.

In another TikTok, Doja pushed back against accusations that she is racist, a white supremacist, or a Nazi, insisting that she does not hate herself.

Ultimately, she said she simply felt it was time to speak her truth.

“I just felt like this TikTok was necessary,” Doja said.

“And I need to get this s–t off of my chest. Today felt like the right day.”

Considering how much of Doja’s life has played out under the microscope of the internet, it’s understandable that she might finally want to take control of the narrative herself.

And we applaud her for doing so.