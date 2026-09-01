Lindsay Clancy Trial: Deadlocked Jury Raises Questions About What Comes Next

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After more than 17 hours of deliberation, the jury in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial told the judge on Tuesday that they are officially deadlocked.

On social media, the situation has sparked widespread discourse, with the central question being: What comes next?

The answer, like every other aspect of this trial, is quite complicated.

The controversy began when the 12-person jury told Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the closely watched murder trial.

Rather than sending the jurors home, however, Sullivan instructed them to head back into the deliberation room and keep working.

“I know that this was a long trial,” the judge told the panel (via People), pointing to the more than 80 witnesses and 300-plus exhibits presented during the proceedings.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, has admitted to killing her three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan — at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023.

The question before the jury has never really been whether Clancy was responsible for the physical acts.

Instead, jurors must determine whether she was legally responsible for them.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Her defense has argued that she was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings and had become detached from reality.

Clancy’s attorneys have maintained that she was hearing voices and believed she needed to kill her children before attempting to take her own life.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who represents Lindsay Clancy, answers questions from the media on August 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

They have also argued that she was failed by a mental health system that did not adequately recognize or treat the severity of her condition.

Prosecutors have offered a very different interpretation.

While acknowledging that Clancy struggled with significant mental health issues, they have argued that she knew exactly what she was doing and deliberately planned the killings. Prosecutors have pointed to her actions before and after the deaths as evidence that she understood the consequences of what she was doing.

The jury began deliberating Thursday, following weeks of testimony and closing arguments.

The panel — made up of nine women and three men — has already requested to review several pieces of evidence, including prescription medication bottles and the bloody knife Clancy used during her subsequent suicide attempt.

Now, the jurors have essentially told the judge that they’re stuck. That doesn’t necessarily mean the trial is over.

For now, Sullivan has ordered them to continue deliberating. If the jury ultimately cannot reach a unanimous decision, the judge could declare a mistrial, potentially opening the door for prosecutors to retry the case.

For Clancy, meanwhile, the agonizing wait continues.

After nearly four years of legal proceedings surrounding the deaths of her three children, there is still no answer to the question that has consumed this case from the beginning: How should the law hold a severely mentally ill mother accountable for an unimaginable act?

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.