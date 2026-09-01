Lionel Richie Hospitalized, In Intensive Care After Concert

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Music icon and grandfather Lionel Richie is in the ICU.

The singer was hospitalized over the weekend after falling ill during a concert.

It was not his first time in the hospital this summer.

Was Saturday his final concert?

Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

Lional Richie is in Intensive Care

On Saturday, August 29, Lionel Richie performed at The Muny in Forest Park.

Following that evening’s St. Louis performance, TMZ reports, Richie checked himself in to a local hospital.

He reportedly sought to have tests run after not feeling well.

How, he is apparently in the intensive care unit (ICU).

What was wrong?

According to TMZ‘s sources, the legendary singer is in the ICU out of an abundance of caution.

Doctors are looking into what may be as minor as dehydration.

His hope, the report says, is for the hospital to discharge him on Tuesday, September 1.

We certainly share that hope. And so do his fans.

If it is dehydration, he still did the right thing by seeking medical attention. If you can afford healthcare, it’s better safe than sorry.

There was another incident in June

TMZ‘s report also includes information gleaned from attendees at the St. Louis concert.

Lionel Richie was reportedly “struggling a bit” as the show neared its conclusion.

At one point, he even reportedly asked his team to bring a chair out onto the stage.

The chair allowed him to sit (obviously) as he performed “All Night Long,” his final song of the night.

Performing is exhausting and some songs just fit the vibe better if the singer is seated. However, in light of his hospitalization a short time later, perhaps he was already experiencing symptoms.

If you’re unsure why Richie is being so cautious with his health, well, there’ some precedent.

In June, the music icon ended up rushing to the hospital via ambulance in St. Paul.

He was performing at a concert there, too, when he told the audience that he felt “dizzy” and “strange.”

That time, the show ended abruptly, and paramedics met him backstage.

We hope that all is well. We hope that it is dehydration and not some dire illness — or a strange allergy to cities with “Saint” in the name.