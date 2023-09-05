Janelle Brown: YIKES! I’m 50, Alone and Broke!

Janelle Brown is afraid that she may have made a major mistake in leaving Kody Brown.

Because he’s so sweet and loving and she’ll never find anyone who treats her better than her long-time partner?

HA! No.

Because it can be scary to start over when you’re a middle-aged woman who has dedicated decades of your life to a plural marriage and family.

On this past Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, viewers witnessed an intense argument between Janelle and Kody that centered on the demise of their marriage … and Kody’s estrangement from their sons.

The latter development came to be due to Kody’s strict COVID-19 protocols, which basically meant his kids (Gabe and Garrison, in particular) couldn’t see their friends or girlfriends.

“It still surprises me Kody feels like it’s my responsibility to facilitate this relationship between he and his children,” Janelle said in a confessional. “He’s a parent as much as I am.”

As the spiritual spouses continued to fight about the rules Kody imposed on the family during this pandemic — and his apparent lack of clarity — Kody said he felt like he was “being gaslit” by Janelle.

It’s important to remember that this episode was filmed WAY back in the winter of 2022.

A short time later, Janelle confirmed on the show’s tell-all special that she had left her very selfish husband.

Back to the latest episode, though:

Kody blasted Janelle for her perceived “lack of loyalty [and] lack of trust,” along with alleged “lies [and] gaslighting,” adding:

“I’m trying to make you be responsible in a relationship.”

Things only got uglier from there.

“I think you decided you didn’t want to be a plural husband anymore,” Janelle fired at Kody, accusing him of show extreme favoritism toward Robyn.

As they kept trying to talk over one another during the fight, a fed up Janelle finally exclaimed:

“Shut your f—ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute. You keep cutting me off!”

Kody then grew livid, getting up from the sofa and saying he no longer expected her to “back me up” going forward.

“I don’t expect you to try and help us coparent the kids. That’s too late, we’re never going to do that,” he screamed.

“So what partnership do we have? I’ve been here day long, in and out for all these years, without your support while you were deciding what you were doing without consulting me.

“I’m done listening to you.”

This more or less ended the relationship between Janelle and Kody, which the former likely knew — even back then — was for the best.

But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a surprising and frightening outcome.

“I was really upset when he left, because it feels like there’s a finality to it and I now I’m worried about what happens to me,” Janelle said on air.

“Moving forward, do I live here, do I build? It feels like Kody and I are no longer gonna be a couple, it was that dramatic.

“There had been so much buildup and not so much the words — which were very harsh — but just the feeling was like, ‘We’re done.'”

Referencing Coyote Pass, the parcel of land the family built in 2018, Janelle concluded on the episode:

“I am tied up in this property, everything as far as my estate goes. Any kind of savings, money, anything is tied up in this property. I am a smart woman and I have done this very dumb thing.

“I trusted in this family structure, but now I’m really stuck. And I’m like, ‘Oh my hell. I’m 50, and I have nothing.'”

For his part, Kody recently said he’d be willing to reconcile with Janelle.

But let’s pray she never takes him up on that offer.