Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Posts Racy Throwback Pic: Is He Trying to Trigger the Royals?

Before she married Prince Harry and became one of the most famous women on the planet, Meghan Markle was just another C-list actress trying to make a name for herself in an ultra-competitive industry.

She was never a household name during her Hollywood days, but the future Duchess of Sussex was far more successful than most aspiring thespians, thanks to her recurring role on the long-running USA Network legal drama Suits.

These days, Suits is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, with streaming audiences making the show Netflix’s “surprise hit of the summer.”

The show’s unexpected return to the cultural zeitgeist seems to have triggered some nostalgia in lead actor Patrick Adams who earlier this week posted this photo of Meghan and her former costar Sarah Rafferty.

Meghan Markle on the set of Suits, back in the day. That doesn’t look comfortable, but wow, what a sultry pose. (Photo Credit: USA Network)

“I miss my friends,” Adams captioned the pic.

The post instantly garnered a great deal of attention, with many commenters speculating that Adams was hinting at the possibility of a Suits revival.

“Don’t give us hopes. Is suits coming back? After The Office announced, this feels like a legitimate possibility,” reads the top comment.

Suits Co-stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle attend the FINCA Canada Fundraiser At TIFF 2012 during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So allow us to be the ones to deliver the bad news:

There’s no indication that Suits will be returning to the small screen anytime soon, and executive producer Gene Klein has already made it clear that even if the show were to be revived, Meghan would almost certainly not reprise her role as Rachel Zane.

Why, then, did Adams post the pic?

Well, the simplest — and likeliest — explanation is that he was simply feeling nostalgic and, as the caption indicates, missing his old friends.

Meghan Markle played a huge role on the former USA Network series Suits. (USA)

But there are other theories, as well.

Recently, series creator Aaron Korsh indicated that the royal family was not happy that Meghan continued to appear on Suits after she began dating Harry.

“I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the Royal Family] weighed in on some stuff,” Korsh said in an interview with TV Line.

“Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Korsh went on to explain that the royals didn’t want Meghan using a particular nonsense word on camera.

“They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock,'” Korsh continued.

“So, we had to change it to ‘bulls–t’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ … There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

These days, of course, Meghan’s feud with the royals makes daily tabloid headlines, and we think it’s safe to say that the duchess’ former Suits colleagues on are on her side.

So was Adams intentionally triggering King Charles and company by posting a racy — by royal standards — pic of Meghan?

Probably not — but you can be certain the British tabloid media will take the post as an act of hostility!

UPDATE: Minutes after we published this story, Adams’ entire account disappeared from Instagram?

Did the actor delete his page in response to this controversy, or did the royals have a hand in this?

Either way, this story just got more interesting!

Stay tuned for further updates!