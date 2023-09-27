Sister Wives Fans Mock Kody Brown for Thinking He Has a Six-Pack

Kody Brown is known for being a lot of things.

Selfish. Sexist. Close-minded. Rude. Did we say selfish yet? The guy is very, very selfish.

But the father of 17 proved to be something else for the first time on the latest episode of Sister Wives, even if he definitely didn’t mean to be:

Funny.

Kody Brown appears to be both sad and confused in this photo from a Sister Wives episode. (TLC)

On Sunday evening, Kody left many viewers in tears due to a conversation he had with estranged spouse Janelle.

As previously documented, Kody and Janelle sat down for a candid discussion on this installment, delving into their recent fight and talking about their status as a couple.

(A reminder, as always, that Season 18 was filmed toward the end of 2022.)

“I do miss Kody. We are very best friends,” Janelle admitted at one point via confessional. “We have a lot of conversations. I miss him in my bed. I miss him in my house. I miss him.”

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (TLC)

For his part, Kody acknowledged embarrassment over the way he acted during this spat, even stating that he’s been “transmuting grief into anger” following his separation from Christine Brown, which took place in November 2021.

The way Kody saw things, though? Overall?

“Janelle’s not in love with me,” he told the camera. “I think she thinks I’m hot. I’ve got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in.”

Yup. Kody Brown said this with a straight face.

Kody Brown has his classic sneer across his face in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

Janelle spoke to the camera herself after this, growing emotional and annoyed while saying on air:

“I’m like ‘Woah, buddy, you’re way missing the boat here.’ There’s way more to a marriage than just physical attraction, and I feel like we’re in big danger here.”

Viewers, meanwhile, likely agree with that assessment.

But they’ve also remained very focused on Kody’s claim pertaining to his pectoral muscles and his alleged six-pack.

Kody and Janelle Brown sit down here for lunch and try to figure out their relationship. (TLC)

Consider the following replies to Kody’s comments about himself on social media:

He has lost his mind – completely.

Omg he is out of his narcissistic mind.

He did not just say that!! Jesus. Just when you think this guy can’t possibly get any more cringe, he proves us wrong.

It’s hard to ever feel any sympathy for Kody Brown, seen here on Sister Wives Season 18. He just doesn’t seem very nice. (TLC)

Thankfully, Janelle didn’t seem swayed by Kody’s supposed attractiveness.

“I’m not really inclined to stay in this relationship with Kody. I don’t feel like I’m getting what I deserve from him,” she said on this same episode.

“I’m pretty independent. I don’t need a lot from him. But when it comes down to where he does, all of a sudden doesn’t want to be a father to my kids because they disagree with him.”

Janelle Brown has something to say in this Season 18 confessional. (TLC)

We know at this point, of course, that Janelle did, indeed, walk away from this spiritual union.

She’s single these days.

“I’m not going to sit here and put all the effort into trying to create this because I think there’s something better for me,” she said Sunday night.

Fast forward all these months after the episode was filmed? And we sincerely hope Janelle realizes she was right about this.

w

b