90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aired two seasons in short order.

There were only, what, several weeks between Season 4 and Season 5. One of the couples even appeared on both.

Will all of that weirdness afoot, fans are clamoring for answer about the series’ future.

When is 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 coming out?

Gabe Paboga’s reaction to Jen Boecher’s confession was absolutely priceless. It was a very good Tell All special, despite some low points. (TLC)

What makes The Other Way so special?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has, for years, been one of the franchise’s biggest breaths of fresh air.

So much of the show elicits loud, xenophobic accusations of who is simply chasing a “green card.” For the record, very few people are willing to try a long, expensive legal process for an immigration scam. Even fewer of them sign up for reality TV.

Would the show be entertaining if there were more Mohamed Jbali types in the world? Sure. But that’s just not reality, and we’re glad that it’s not.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, Kenny Niedermeier spoke to his daughter and received some exciting news. (TLC)

It hits different

Simply put, with weird xenophobic suspicion of “foreigners” on the backburner, viewers can follow Americans moving to other countries with fewer filters.

Oh, there’s still suspicion. And racism. And especially misogyny, with this franchise and its fandom. But there are also a lot of genuine stories.

In some cases, stories of genuine love. Other stories are simply nuts. And then there are couples that embody both. “Crazy in love” is a thing.

Mary Rosa and Brandan De Nuccio were easily one of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5’s most talked-about couples. (TLC)

This year’s The Other Way schedule was … nuts

Season 4 aired in the earlier months of this year.

Then, TLC astonished viewers with the abrupt return of the spinoff.

Season 5 was an abbreviated season — and despite the full 2-hour timeslot, the network buried these episodes on Monday night. It was like they were testing how much 90 Day they could air in a 26-hour timeframe.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were not in a good place on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All special. (TLC)

Is Season 6 announced yet?

Technically, no. TLC has yet to confirm that Season 6 is a thing.

And, even though the network sabotaged viewership and risked fan burnout, ratings are still strong.

It would be shocking — genuinely, utterly shocking to the point of eliciting widespread confusion — if The Other Way did not continue.

Gabe Paboga married Isabel Posada married in a small, beautiful ceremony in Colombia. (TLC)

When can we expect Season 6?

This is where things get a little tricky, because TLC has already made it clear that they’ll air a season whenever they please.

Maybe Season 5 was so short because they didn’t have enough for a full season and a Sunday night timeslot. Or maybe it was something else.

Regardless, we could see a Season 6 announcement in a few weeks. Or, we could see it a full year from now.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are fan-favorites, living their lives in Mexico. But as they consider moving to a more urban and accepting environment on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, they’ll have to make some difficult decisions. (TLC)

Our guess?

This is purely speculation (albeit from THG — we’ve been following and extensively covering 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way since the first announcement), but …

Unless TLC is desperately rearranging time slots for some unknown purpose (maybe to hide a scandal, to cover for other shows), maybe things will go back to normal.

If so, we could expect 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 some time in the spring or summer of next year. That’s not too bad!

Mary Rosa’s strict religious upbringing prevented her from reaching basic milestones, like learning how to kiss. She confessed this when she first met, and kissed, Brandan De Nuccio. (TLC)

Will we have to wait that long to see the cast?

Yes and no.

Some cast members from the franchise will almost certainly return for Season 6. Others will vanish from the franchise forever.

And then there are those who will make the leap to spinoffs like 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? or maybe even the flagship series, 90 Day Fiance.

Fresh off of Season 4, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are back and (more) bitter than ever for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5. (TLC)

Simply put, some The Other Way couples realize that this life isn’t for them. Something changes in their relationship, the political world, or finances … and they make a move to the US.

In most cases, that’s a lot trickier than an American moving. At least, there’s more paperwork and a longer wait.

But it’s always worth the wait to be with the person you love. Right?