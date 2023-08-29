Meghan Markle: Censored by The Royal Family on Suits!

There’s been a lot of talk of late about Meghan Markle possibly making a return to acting.

This chatter comes amid various reports that she and Prince Harry are struggling for money.

But while fans and critics across the globe are wondering about the Duchess of Sussex’s next small or big screen gig, someone very familiar with Markle’s best known role just spilled some tea regarding two of the most popular things on the planet:

The Royal Family and the television show Suits.

Meghan Markle played a huge role on the former USA Network series Suits. (USA)

With his show breaking streaming records across Netflix this summer, Suits creator Aaron Korsh sat down this week with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed how Buckingham Palace once gave surprising feedback on the scripts for the wildly popular USA Network drama.

“I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the Royal Family] weighed in on some stuff,” Korsh told this outlet.

“Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

He then provided an interesting and absurd example.

Meghan Markle visits Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Specifically, Prince Harry’s infamous family took issue with one very famous British colloquial term Korsh wanted Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, to say to her love interest Mike Ross, portrayed on the program by Patrick J. Adams.

“My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock,'” Korsh explained.

“So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’

And?

The Royal Family did not want her saying the word, he now claims.

Meghan Markle portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons on Suits. (Photo Credit: USA)

Korsh can only surmise about the reason why the Queen and company objected at the time.

“They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bulls–t’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that it was going to be in the show.

“There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As for how anyone associated with The Royal Family even got his or her hands on Suits scripts?

And were then able to pass along these types of messages?

“I don’t know how they got ’em,” Korsh says.

“I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.”