Prince Harry: Negative Reaction to Memoir Has Put "Strain" on Marriage to Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Claims

When Prince Harry published his debut memoir back in January, he likely anticipated a negative response from his family.

What he might not have expected, however, was the somewhat mixed reaction that the book received from the general public.

Yes, Harry’s book was a bestseller, but it seems that not every reader was charmed by the Duke of Sussex’s candid depiction of his difficult upbringing.

In fact, many felt that Harry came off a bit ungrateful in his recollections.

Prince Harry arrives to the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Fair or not, that assessment set off a succession of PR setbacks for Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Multiple recent polls have that the Sussexes’ approval ratings are at an all-time low.

Possibly in response to all of this negative press, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after just one season.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, the British tabloid media is having a field day with the couple’s recent struggles.

Some have gone so far as to claim that the recent PR challenges have put a strain on Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

“They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” an alleged insider recently told Radar Online.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

Now, that rumor is being lent credence by royal expert Katie Nicholl, who says there may be some truth to the reports of marital troubles.

“My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

“However, there have been rumours circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcomed here,” she added.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“[The book has] left a bad taste in people’s mouths. It’s further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them.”

Harry and Meghan probably don’t like seeing that kind of rumor in the press, but if there’s any upside to the situation, it’s that fans of the couple have been more vocal than ever in their support.

“American Sussex squad stan for Harry and Meghan only, nobody cares about the rest of those drab castle dwellers on that salty island,” one person tweeted this week, according to UK tabloid the Independent.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“This is why I stan Harry and Meghan. The nastiest, most connected, powerful people and institutions are doing all they can to end them. But H & M are still standing. Would you be?” another wrote.

A third suggested that the speculation about Harry and Meghan’s marriage is part of a large-scale effort to distract attention away from trouble in the marriage between Kate Middleton and Prince William.

“I’m not sure he is going to divorce her but [I’m] sure William is looking at his options,” this person tweeted.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Whenever an article comes up about Harry and Meghan I already know there’s trouble in paradise with William and Kate.”

That theory seems like a bit of a stretch.

But we guess you can’t blame the ever-loyal Sussex Squad for fighting fire with fire!