Jasmine Pineda Cries: I Showed Gino My Privates and He GAGGED!

One struggles to think of a 90 Day Fiance couple who needs therapy more than Gino and Jasmine.

During Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, they sat down with a couples counselor.

If they delved into the full extent of their issues, it didn’t make it into the episode. But we did get the highlights.

… Including a revelation that Gino “gagged” about Jasmine’s “private parts” when she was trying to excite him.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have put each other through so much.

Jasmine’s unhinged jealousy haunted them last season. More recently, Gino learned of her hypocrisy — her close friendship with her friend Dane.

They are on totally different sexual wavelengths. And then there are their ugly fights and meltdowns. It’s so much.

Family counselor Patricia Bentolila certainly had her work cut out for her on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 8.

The two went to her for couples counseling.

At the start, Gino listed what he’d like to see changed, and Jasmine cited the things that hurt her feelings.

She told the counselor that Gino constantly rejects her sexual advances. The verbal ones and the physical ones.

Jasmine cited that the two of them have only had sexual intercourse seven times. They are engaged, and have been in a relationship for two and a half years.

According to her, this is also a major source of their fights. The lack of sex — and the extremely hurtful rejections.

Gino quickly claimed that he doesn’t “reject her” as she described. But actually, no, that’s not the truth, Gino.

Viewers have watched him do that all season. He’ll change the subject, ignore her, or simply twitch as if he’s short-circuiting — and not from horniness — if she comes onto him.

Gino told the counselor that Jasmine’s taunts and insults discourage him from having sex with her. And he added that they previously had a better sex life (only seven times total? How much better could it have been?) but still fought.

“He has made comments about my private parts,” Jasmine then announced to the counselor.

“A few days ago, he was taking a shower, and I wanted to be sexy,” she said.

According to Jasmine: “I was, like, showing him my body and he was gagging.” Oh, that doesn’t sound nice!

Gino of course denied it, but he said that he simply wasn’t in the mood.

“I was trying to talk to you, and you’re showing me your private parts,” he complained, insisting that he normally loves seeing her body.

“I’m saying, ‘Jasmine, let me talk to you,’” Gino insisted.

A tearful Jasmine expressed why Gino’s constant rejections have wounded her to her core.

“I don’t take rejection easily, and you make me feel rejected,” she expressed. She cited childhood issues as one of the roots of these feelings.

“And you make me feel ugly,” Jasmine cried. “All I want is love.”

Of course, her hurt feelings didn’t stop her from retaliating. If anything, it seemed to spur Jasmine to firing back.

She called sex with Gino the “worst ever.”

Gino, of course, pointed out to the counselor that this is the kind of thing that makes him decline sex with his fiancee.

The counselor was quick to point out that they both seem to be eager to hurt the other.

That is not what it means to “feel what your partner is feeling.” What the counselor called “that vengeance feeling” is not a healthy desire for a relationship.

They cannot control each other, but they can control how they respond to each other. And, she hopes, they will love each other enough to stop hurting each other.