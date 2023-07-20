Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reps Respond to Latest Separation Rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been through a lot in recent months.

In fact, some have gone so far as to borrow a phrase from Queen Elizabeth II, describing 2023 as the Sussexes’ annus horribilis.

That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but there’s no denying that Harry and Meghan have experienced a slight downturn in popularity over the past few months.

The trouble seemed to begin with the mixed response to Harry’s memoir.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series. (Netflix)

It continued when several prominent public figures cast doubt on the Sussexes’ claim that they were chased by paparazzi through the streets of Manhattan.

(Some critics alleged that Harry and Meghan had exaggerated the severity of the situation, while others accused them of flat-out lying.)

And the decline might now be hitting the couple in the pocket book, beginning with the cancelation of Meghan’s Spotify podcast.

Worse, perhaps, is the fact that the Sussexes’ biggest haters within the tabloid media are having a field day with these relatively minor career setbacks.

Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Outlets that have been antagonizing Harry and Meghan since the moment they became a couple are seizing the current opportunity to spread pernicious rumors.

While the worst hit pieces are coming, as always, from the British tabloid press, the rumors are flying fast and furious from both sides of the pond.

Take, for example, Radar Online’s recent claim that Harry and Meghan are considering separation in the wake of their recent troubles.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

“They’re trying to figure out what hit them,” an alleged insider told the website.

“Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” the insider continued, adding that he’s hoping to “find himself.”

Page Six reached out to Harry and Meghan’s camp, and not surprisingly, reps for the couple were quick to deny the report as total BS.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s not true. It’s literally made up,” one insider explained.

Yeah, we’re not surprised by the news that it would take more than a series of minor PR setbacks to tear Harry and Meghan apart.

After all, these two have been dealing with vicious attacks from the tabloid media since about the time of their first date.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

And when they stepped down from their roles as working royals with the goal of becoming self-sufficient overseas, they knew it wouldn’t be easy.

The challenges of the past few months are relatively minor in comparison to what these two have endured in the past.

And we’re sure Harry and Meghan are well aware that they’re stronger together than they could ever be apart.

