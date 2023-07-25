Little People Big World ENDING After Season 25? Star Admits Show is "Coming to a Close"

Even without a helpful announcement (like a premiere date) from TLC, we know that Little People, Big World Season 25 is coming.

The evidence is there. For 25 to never air would take a catastrophe like the Megan Wants a Millionaire murderer. Or just getting Zaslaved, which seems unlikely on TLC.

But fans are already worrying about Season 26 and beyond. And they’re not alone.

Right now, there’s some buzz about something that one of the Little People, Big World stars let slip about the show’s future. Or lack of one.

Taking to her Stories, Tori Roloff reflected upon the silence — and then noise — in her home. (Instagram)

Before we get into exactly what Tori said and the context of it, we want to emphasize again that all sources indicated that Season 25 is coming.

We know that members of the Roloff family were filming.

Additionally, Matt Roloff has been hyping pumpkin season. Notably, hype about this topic could be relevant when discussing the show’s future. But we’ll get to that.

Things are happening on Roloff Farms! In July of 2023, Matt Roloff teased exciting new developments for Pumpkin Season! (Instagram)

Now, the statement from Tori Roloff that is currently circulating among fans is not new.

It dates back to December of 2022.

That doesn’t mean that it’s wrong or that anything has changed. But we always want to be clear about who said what and when they said it.

We adore this photo! Tori Roloff shared it with the world on Easter Sunday in 2023. (Instagram)

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked during a Q&A on Instagram. “Thanks for sharing your lives with us.”

Tori replied: “I think our time is definitely coming to a close.”

She then continued: “But we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here.”

In December of 2022, Tori Roloff suggested that her family’s time on Little People, Big World was “coming to a close” on her Instagram Story. (Instagram)

Tori went on to emphasize that she and Zach absolutely have a lot of stress over the show.

They let people into their private lives. That means turning things upside down to film — and then dealing with the fallout from viewers.

However, she was also quick to point out the good from the show, from sharing their life stories to meeting new and interesting people.

Taking to social media, Tori Roloff posed with her kids, Jackson Roloff and Lilah Roloff. It looks like they had fun at an Easter event. But isn’t someone missing? (Instagram)

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close” is not a particularly ambiguous statement.

It could either mean that Tori and Zach are planning to quit, or they think that TLC is going to pull the plug.

And given that Tori and Zach have indicated that they don’t plan to stop the show … it sounds like the latter.

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff brought their children to experience some Disney magic in early 2023. (Instagram)

You can understand why people might think that the show has reached the end of its run.

Jacob left the moment that his parents could no longer force him to film against his will. (A great reminder that we need better laws to protect minors in these situations)

And Jeremy and Audrey left the show several years ago, and now they do … generic influencer stuff with a specific agenda and vibe on their own farm.

We grabbed this screen shot from a video of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff promoting some of their products on Instagram. (Instagram)

And, of course, Matt and Amy divorced.

Amy has remarried. Matt is now engaged.

But just because things are so very different now doesn’t mean that the show has to end with Season 25.

In mid-March of 2023, Matt Roloff shared this photo. He was standing on some very early work on his future dream home. He’s going to need more walls. (Instagram)

After all, these changes mean that each season isn’t just a regurgitation on the one before it.

And there are new projects, from whatever surprises Matt has in store for this year’s pumpkin season (Jacob is helping!) to him and Caryn constructing their dream home.

We don’t know when Season 25 will premiere or if Season 26 will happen at all. But maybe Tori’s statement shouldn’t worry people.

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

After all, that was what she said in 2022.

That was the same year when Amy wondered if it would be the final pumpkin season.

Maybe things are looking brighter for the Roloff family — and for their fans — than they were a year ago. Food for thought.