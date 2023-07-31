King Charles Stuns Royal Watchers, Invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Summer Vacation

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and her son took over as the UK’s monarch, there were rumors that King Charles’ first order of business would be to reunite his divided family.

That item may have been at the top of the king’s agenda, but sadly, it proved easier said than done.

In fact, nearly a year after Charles’ ascension to the throne, his two sons are more at odds than ever.

The combination of Harry’s memoir and William’s testy reaction to it has driven a larger wedge between the two princes, but it looks as though Charles is still hoping to bring them back together.

Remember when Prince Harry and Prince William used to be close? Feels like a very long time ago. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan have been invited to join the rest of the royals when the Windsor clan retreats to Scotland for a vacation at Balmoral Castle next month.

“All family members are expected to stay [at Balmoral Castle] at some point over the next few weeks,” claims the Mail‘s royal editor, Rebecca English writes.

“That is, except the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whose ‘open invitation’ to join family gatherings hasn’t exactly been rescinded, but is certainly not expected to be accepted.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)



Yes, according to English, the offer is on the table, and all Harry and Meghan need to do is accept.

Insiders believe that if they make the trip, it could be the start of a healing process that would lead to a restored royal family.

“If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt,” a source tells the outlet.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s been a very visibly challenging year when it comes to the Sussexes.”

As with all matters pertaining to the royal family, this situation is already being dissected and magnified by royal-watchers the world over.

Some have gone so far as to suggest that it could be the first step toward Harry and Meghan returning to royal life.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

But that’s almost certainly not the case.

“This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells the Mail.

“It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry,” Fitzwilliams continues.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Yes, the idea that that Harry and Meghan have any desire to return to royal life seems rather far-fetrched.

And the couple might not be welcomed back into the fold even if they wanted to be.

But even so — the Sussexes have a chance to send a powerful message to the world by joining Charles on vacation.

And they might be wise to seize this opportunity and regain control of their narrative.