Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Royal Family: PLEASE Take Us Back!

It’s been three and a half years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their unexpected wish come true, announcing to the world that they were leaving the Royal Family.

But you know what they often say about wishes, right?

And how perhaps one ought to be careful about what one wishes for? In case it comes true and is then a wild disappointment?

The Duchess and the Duke of Sussex may be the perfect example of this saying at the moment.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Getty)

As previously reported, Markle and Harry are not popular among their neighbors in California.

Moreover, Markle’s podcast was canceled by Spotify after just one year, with an executive at that company trashing both her and her husband as untalented hacks last month.

Harry, for his part, came out with a memoir earlier this year… which some critics believed to have been a betrayal or his relatives.

Or an example of a very rich white person complaining about problems that pretty much only affect very rich white people.

The backlash allegedly placed a strain on Harry’s marriage to Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As the famous couple’s popularity continues to sink to new lows — and as a number of failed ventures have left them concerned about money — Harry and Meghan have grown desperate to return to the former’s roots.

Yes, they’ve supposedly gone crawling back to Harry’s loved ones.

“Harry and Meghan have secretly reached out to Harry’s brother, Prince William, to discuss the possibility of returning to the royal family,” an In Touch Weekly source said this week, adding:

“This is something they both want very much.”

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series. (Netflix)

How totally crazy and insane would it be if that happened?!?

“It could put a new spin on their brand,” continues the insider. “It could help her and Harry to carry on their work informing others on how to make this a better world.”

Another upside, the source claims, is that the former Suits star thinks it would be “lovely” for her son and daughter to have English accents.

This doesn’t seem even remotely like something Meghan Markle would think, but hey. We’re just passing along what the aforementioned tabloid has written.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, In Touch broke this same alleged news, stating at the time that Harry and Meghan were quietly planning a Royal Family return.

“Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England,” claimed the magazine back then.

“He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family.”

In its latest report, the outlet emphasizes just how poorly the husband and wife are doing financially these days.

“The Spotify cancellation was bad enough,” says the source. “Now that their Netflix deal is in jeopardy, Harry and Meghan are freaking out about their finances.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (Getty Images Inc.)

In January 2020, of course, Harry and Meghan stopped the universe in its tracks when they released a statement that read:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.