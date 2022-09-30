Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: "Demoted" Along With Prince Andrew Following Queen's Death

It’s been three weeks since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and the royal family is still experiencing the aftershocks.

After attending the Queen’s funeral (and getting battered by the UK tabloid press — more on that later), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the US.

There were hopes that the two dueling factions of the royal family would take this opportunity to set aside their differences — but obviously, that didn’t happen.

Instead, it seems that relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the Windsor clan are at an all-time low.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

In Charles’ first speech as king, he acknowledged Harry and Meghan and wished them well “as they continue to built their lives overseas.”

It wasn’t exactly an effusive outpouring of affection, but this is the royal family we’re talking about — that generally not a very emotional bunch.

Anyway, it briefly looked as though Charles would make reuniting his family a top priority during his reign.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

Now, however, Harry and Meghan have suffered the public indignity of being “demoted”on the family’s official website.

Their names and bios can now be found all the way at the bottom of the page, just ahead of Prince Andrew.

Andrew, of course, was recently stripped of his military and His Royal Highness titles amid allegations of sexual assault.

One of Prince Andrew’s accusers filed a civil suit against him. It briefly looked as though the prince will soon be forced to stand trial. (Photo via Getty)

He eventually paid off his victim with money borrowed from the Queen.

Andrew’s name is now the only one that appears below Harry and Meghan’s on the official list of royals maintained by palace officials.

Relatively obscure royals such as the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra and her husband Michael, the Duke of Kent are now listed above Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The disrespect to the Queen’s beloved grandson and his wife was subtle, but intentional, and those who were meant to take notice have certainly done so.

Of course, this is far from the most most offensive ordeal that the Sussexes have been forced to endure in the weeks since Elizabeth’s passing.

Harry and Meghan have endured an increasingly absurd barrage of criticism from the British tabloid press, including condemnation for holding hands in public, and absurd claims of Meghan secretly recording the family’s mourning for use on a reality show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Fortunately, the couple has done the beloved Windsor matriarch proud by keeping a stiff upper lip and maintaining their dignity.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry wrote in a moving statement posted the Sussexes’ website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over,” the statement continued.

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

We’re sure the Queen would be proud of her grandson’s decorum and composure.