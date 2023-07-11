Josiah Duggar Takes Out Massive Loan Amid Unemployment & Secret Baby Rumors, Violates Jim Bob's Rule Against Taking on Debt

We’ve spoken at length about Jim Bob Duggar’s dangerous worldview and the ways in which it’s inspired him to oppress and abuse his many children.

The Duggar courtship rules and the family’s abusive approach to child-rearing get most of the attention, but Jim Bob has a whole host of bizarre beliefs that are seldom discussed.

Take, for example, his views on debt.

The father of 19 believes that God expresses his fondness for his favorite followers by granting them material wealth.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

This view stands in direct contradiction to numerous quotes from the Bible, but since when have the Duggars worried about actual contents of the book they’ve devoted their lives to?

Anyway, Jim Bob teaches his children to get rich or die trying, and he discourages them from taking on debt for reasons that involve thinly veiled anti-semitism and the supposed sinfulness of money-lending.

The ban on loans includes mortgages, and Duggar kids are instructed to hold off on buying homes until they can afford to pay cash.

Josiah and Lauren in a rare social media selfie posted in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So you can be sure that JB is not thrilled with Josiah Duggar’s decision to take out a massive loan on the house he shares with wife Lauren Swanson.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, in 2022, Jim Bob gave Josiah and Lauren a 6-acre parcel of land on his sprawling estate.

The couple built a 2556-square-foot house, and the thinking behind the arrangement seemed to be that it would prevent Josiah and Lauren from ever needing to take out a mortgage.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar pose for a photo over the holidays with their newborn daughter, Bella. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Last month, however, took out a $573,750 loan on the property, which they’ll pay off over the next 30 years.

There are many reasons why Josiah and Lauren might have chosen to go that route.

Perhaps building the home was more expensive than they anticipated, and they needed to cover some costs.

What a lovely photo of Josiah Duggar and his wife. They shared it on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But the two prevailing theories in the Duggar-obsessed corners of the internet seem to be that Josiah is unemployed, and he and Lauren have been stretched thin by their expanding family.

Yes, many fans are convinced that Lauren secretly welcomed a second child last year.

And there are those who believe she’s currently pregnant with her third.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have all but disappeared from social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

If there’s any truth to either of those rumors, then Josiah and Lauren could be feeling the financial crunch.

And now that Jim Bob’s media empire has collapsed, he might not be in the position to help them out.

Insiders say JB is land rich and cash poor, which could be why he decided to give his son the gift of acreage.

The fact that Josiah turned around and took out a loan on the property is sort of a hilarious “eff you” to the old man!