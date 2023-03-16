Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson: Preparing to Welcome THIRD Child? (While Still Keeping Second Kid a Secret?)

With the occasional exception — Jinger’s memoir has made her more visible than ever — the members of the infamous Duggar family tend to keep a low profile these days.

But Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have taken the need for privacy to a whole new level.

For years now, it’s been rumored that Josiah and Lauren have secretly welcomed a second child.

At first, those reports seemed somewhat ridiculous.

Josiah and Lauren during their time on TLC. (Photo via TLC)

After all, the Duggars are all about procreation!

Why would one of Jim Bob’s favorite sons welcome a child and then hide it from fans?

But amazingly, in recent months, evidence has emerged that Josiah and Lauren are indeed parents of two.

What a lovely photo of Josiah Duggar and his wife. They shared it on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

In a video posted by the family shortly after Christmas, fans noted that there were gifts from “Grandma and Grandpa” (Jim Bob and Michelle) to someone named Daisy, who is believed to be the youngest daughter of Josiah and Lauren.

Of course, we don’t know for sure, because there’s still been no official announcement from Josiah and Lauren.

But now, fans are convinced that the couple is soon to welcome their third child!

Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren are featured in this photo. They shared it on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

In fact, the latest bundle of joy is (allegedly) due in just seven weeks, on May 3!

As is so often the case with dubious Duggar news, this latest update comes to us from Reddit, where users recently discovered an Amazon baby registry for Josiah and Lauren.

Now, the registry does seem to be real — but it’s worth noting that anyone could have made it and just slapped Lauren and Josiah’s name and address on there.

That said, several items on the registry have already been purchased, so if this is a con, someone invested a lot of money into it.

Either that, or the perpetrator is planning to do a lot of frantic, last-minute canceling.

But as many online sleuths have pointed out, there’s a very good chance that this registry is the real deal.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have all but disappeared from social media. (Photo via Instagram)

“The address does go to Josiah in Rogers. Hmmm. I’ve seen some other fake ones where the shipping address goes to someone in another state with a non Duggar name,” one observer wrote on Reddit.

Others pointed out that it would be illogical for Josiah and Lauren to go to all that trouble to keep their family situation a secret, only to create a registry on Amazon where anyone could see it.

“People used to make fake registries for the Duggars all the time. Would they even have a registry for a third baby?” one theorist asked.

Josiah and Lauren in simpler times. (Photo via Instagram)

This is a story that might not offer much in the way of closure, as even if Lauren welcomes a child in May, she and Josiah might continue to keep it a secret.

But we’ll keep monitoring the situation and let you know if these two decide to finally address the rumors!