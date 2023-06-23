Jill Duggar: Answers to All of Your Questions About the Duggar Family’s Black Sheep!

Though she comes from a family of villains, Jill Duggar has emerged in recent years as a genuine hero.

After decades of abuse and corruption, the Duggar family and their enablers are finally being exposed.

And it’s all because of brave victims like Jill who had the courage to share their stories with world.

Jill was the only one of her parents’ 19 kids who participated in the recent Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People, and she didn’t shy away from offering a blunt and honest account of her tumultuous upbringing.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Those who have been paying attention to the Duggars throughout their time in the spotlight may have already known how much Jill has suffered.

But those who only became acquainted with this controversial Arkansas clan through recent exposés and tabloid headlines are likely still curious about what exactly Jill endured and where she found the courage to speak out.

So without further ado …

Answers to The Most Common Questions About Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What Happened to Jill Duggar?

While she was still a child, Jill Duggar was molested by her eldest brother, Josh Duggar.

The trauma of that event was compounded by the fact that her father, Jim Bob Duggar, helped Josh to conceal his crimes and avoid prosecution.

Not only did this enable Josh to continue committing sex crimes, it also forced Jill to contend with the fact that her father could not be trusted to protect her.

Jill Duggar breaks down here while recounting her interview with Megyn Kelly. (Amazon)

Jill was victimized by Josh before her family became famous, which means that Jim Bob was already concealing the darkest of secrets when he decided to welcome TLC camera crews into his home.

Josh eventually assaulted five young women, and his family kept his secret when he relocated to Washington, D.C. in order to launch a career as a lobbyist for the ultra-conservative Family Research Council.

He lost that job when his predatory past finally came to light in 2015.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. (Arkansas PD)

Little did we know at the time that that was just the tip of the iceberg.

These days, Josh is serving a 151-month federal prison sentence on child pornography charges.

Jill had already cut ties with her family at the time of Josh’s arrest and trial, but she’s still been forced to endure constant media scrutiny prompted by the biggest scandal in the history of reality television.

Jill Duggar ponders a sip of this hot coffee in this photo of the former reality star. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rather than bury her head in the sad and try to hide from the controversy like most of her siblings, Jill decided to get out in front of it and become an advocate for victims’ rights.

Breaking the cycle of generational trauma is never easy, but as Jill reminds us, it is possible.

How Many Kids Does Jill Duggar Have?

Jill Duggar is standing here with her husband, her two sons and also the son growing inside of her womb. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jill Duggar has three children, all of them boys.

Jill and Derick Dillard married in June of 2014, and in accordance with the Duggars’ beliefs, they immediately set about the business of starting a family.

In August of that same year, Jill announced that she was pregnant.

Israel David Dillard was born on April 6, 2015, and for a time, it looked as though Jill and Derick planned to carry on the Duggar tradition of raising a small army of offspring.

Jill and Amy have long been regarded as the biggest rebels in the Duggar family. And their partnership may have instrumental in the destruction of Jim Bob’s evil empire. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

These days, however, the couple has settled into a more reasonable pace.

On July 8, 2017, Samuel Scott Dillard was born via an emergency C-section after 40 hours of labor.

And on July 11, 2022, Jill and Derick announced that their third son, Frederick Michael, had been born at 5:16 p.m. on July 7 via a planned C-section.

Jill Duggar posted this photo on Instagram in 2022 following a lengthy hiatus from the site. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

During her appearance in Shiny Happy People Jill revealed that her father forced to give birth on camera.

She also alleged that she was never paid for the special episode that resulted from that footage.

Jill and Derick say the lack of compensation for their years of work as reality stars is just one of many reasons that they’re no longer on speaking terms with Jim Bob.

This is a lovely family photo, isn’t it? Jill and Derick are smiling here with their sons. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What Is Jill Duggar’s Net Worth?

Jill Duggar’s net worth is estimated at roughly $400,000.

She says she was never paid for her appearances on TLC, and she reportedly received no compensation for her scathing Shiny Happy People interview.

So where does all that money come from?

Well, even though she stepped away from the reality TV spotlight several years ago, Jill is still quite famous, and she’s been very savvy about monetizing that fame.

Jill Duggar is back to modeling swimsuits on Instagram. Needless to say, her ultra-conservative father would not approve of this endeavor. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jill has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and she’s cashed in on the platform with numerous sponsored content deals.

Whether she’s hawking a home Bible study course or modeling “modest” swimsuits for fundamentalist women, Jill has proven quite adept and cashing in on the ‘Gram.

And that’s not the only manner in which she’s bringing home the bacon.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Jill’s debut memoir is scheduled for release in January off 2024, and it promises to be even more scandalous than her sister Jinger’s recent tell-all.

We don’t know the details of Jill’s publishing contract, and we won’t know how well her book will sell until next year.

But since he’s an attorney, and she’s a popular media figure, we think it’s safe to say the rumors that Jill and Derick are broke have been greatly exaggerated.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard pose here on the occasion of the former turning 30 years old in 2021. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Old is Jill Duggar?

Jill Duggar was born on May 17, 1991, which makes her 32 years old.

Needless to say, she’s both accomplished and endured quite a lot in her young life.

But while such past trauma might have prompted some folks to put a lot of miles between themselves and the town where they grew up, Jill has decided to remain relatively close to home.

Jill and Derick pose outside a courthouse. Derick is employed as a prosecutor. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Where Does Jill Duggar Live?

Jill Duggar spent most of her life in Tontitown, Arkansas, but in June of 2022, she and her family relocated to nearby Siloam Springs.

They made the move so that Derick could accept a job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma, which is right over the border.

The new home is close enough that Jill could still visit with the other Duggars on a regular basis — if she wanted to.

But she probably doesn’t.

Counting On alum Jill Duggar Dillard smiles at the camera while snapping a selfie to thank fans for advice on her hoop piercing. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Does Jill Duggar See Her Family?

Jill Duggar has distanced herself from most members of her controversial family, but she’s still in regular contact with several relatives.

Jill and her equally rebellious cousin Amy Duggar have maintained ties, and they appear to have become even closer in recent years.

Insiders say Jill also enjoys a close bond with her sister Jinger Duggar, who now lives in Los Angeles with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Jana Duggar: Answers to All of Your Questions About the Eldest Duggar Daughter! Jana Duggar is the eldest daughter in her family, and in many ways, she’s the living embodiment of father Jim …

As for her other brothers and sisters — well, it appears that Jill doesn’t have much time for most of them.

And who could blame her?

Does Jill Duggar See Her Parents?

While Jill Duggar has remained tight with some of her siblings, it seems she has little to no contact with her parents.

The rift dates back to at least 2019, when Derick publicly accused Jim Bob of stealing millions from his own children by pocketing their TLC earnings.

Of course, Derick’s distaste for his father-in-law may have had to do with more than just money.

Derick says his rift with Jim Bob has taken a toll on the entire family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After all, Jim Bob turned a blind eye when Josh molested Jill and four other young girls.

He also went out of his way to help his son avoid any consequences for his actions, which makes him indirectly for the many transgressions that Josh committed in the years that followed.

Heck, we’d be worried if Derick didn’t hate his father-in-law.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard say they’re glad that her family’s reality show has come to an end. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Is Jill Duggar Doing?

Jill Duggar seems to be holding up surprisingly well despite the shocking amount of abuse and mistreatment she’s endured over the years.

Thankfully, she has the support of a loving husband and an army of fans who want nothing more than to see her flourish in her new life as a victims’ advocate.

Jill has endured much more than anyone should have to, but she’s consistently turned negatives into positives.

And these days, she’s widely regarded as the most compassionate member of her family.

While she doesn’t seem to have any interest in revenge, Jill is triumphing over her tormentors simply by living well and refusing to be broken.