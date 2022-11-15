Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson: Is This PROOF That They're Hiding a Second Child?

In recent years, the Duggar family has been involved in too many scandals to count.

Obviously, Josh Duggar’s conviction on child pornography charges remains the most appalling of them all — but Josh’s brother Josiah and wife Lauren Swanson might currently be wrapped up in the most bizarre family scandal to date.

In case you haven’t heard, fans are convinced that Josiah and Lauren have secretly welcomed a second child.

These conspiracy theorists believe that the entire Duggar family is involved in a scheme to hide this baby from the world.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have been absent to social media in recent weeks. (Photo via Instagram)

Fans don’t have many theories as to why Josiah and Lauren would attempt to keep their son or daughter a secret — but they seem certain that it’s happening.

The latest “proof” making the rounds on the Duggar-obsessed corners of the internet comes to us courtesy of Jed Duggar.

Jed is active on YouTube, and he recently posted a video about the Duggars’ annual “Family Fall Festival.”

Many viewers are convinced that Lauren can be seen holding an unidentified mystery child during the hayride scene.

We’ve screenshotted the scene below.

It does look like Lauren is holding a kid, but that’s hardly proof that she’s been concealing a secret baby.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have been accused of hiding a secret child from the world. (Photo via YouTube)

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Lauren and Josiah recently deleted everything from their Instagram page!

“Siren has 0 pictures left and no profile anymore wonder if that has something to do with Jed showing them in the video?” one fan wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Another commenter claimed that the move happened a while ago and was not a response to Jed’s latest video.

Josiah and Lauren in simpler times. (Photo via Instagram)

“It’s been this way more months now they went private and removed all their photos,” this person wrote.

“I checked their account after Jed posted that video of their fall festival. Siah and Lauren [had] 2 posts I think and even a bio on their profile,” the first redditor rebutted.

“Can someone fill me in on why this is significant?” a confused newcomer asked.

This led to a thorough explanation of the matter, which we have reproduced in full below:

Josiah and Lauren Duggar pose for a photo with their newborn daughter, Bella. (Photo via Instagram)

“From my understanding, [Josiah] and Lauren used to have a very active social media presence. When Lauren had a miscarriage a lot of people snarked on her response.

“She was still posting when they had their daughter…but around the time the [Josh Duggar] news broke they really reduced their social media activity, essentially deleting a bunch of their posts and leaving maybe 6 posts in total up.

“People speculated that Lauren had had another baby and [was] able to use footage from weddings etc. to figure out she probably was pregnant and has subsequently had a baby.”

Josiah and Lauren during their time on TLC. (Photo via TLC)

“A few days ago [Jed] posted a video and in it, you could see Lauren and [Josiah] had 2 kids.”

“Since this was posted, it seems that Lauren and Sia’s Instagram has gone from having a couple of photos to nothing at all.”

So there you have it — the whole story straight from the conspiracy theorist’s mouth.

“How did I ever get someone as special as you?” wrote Josiah Duggar as a caption to this sweet photo of himself and Lauren Swanson. (Photo via Instagram)

Frankly, we’re not totally convinced that Josiah and Lauren are hiding a baby from the world.

But at the end of the day, this is the Duggar clan we’re talking about.

This family has a long history of dishonesty, and nothing they do surprises us anymore.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.