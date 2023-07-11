Hannah Gosselin: My Evil Mother Separated Collin From His Siblings!

Hannah Gosselin has her brother’s back.

Earlier this week, excerpts from an interview Collin Gosselin gave to VICE TV went up on social media.

As part of this sit-down, the teenager blasted his mother a bit, detailing the ways in which Kate Gosselin allegedly took out her anger on him back when he was a child.

Hannah Gosselin is 19 years old! How crazy is that?? She shared this photo in July 2023. (Instagram)

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things.

“I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Gosselin told VICE TV for an upcoming special that will air later this year.

“And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there.

“So, she chose me.”

Collin Gosselin made some shocking allegations about his mother during a recent interview. (Entertainment Tonight)

For her part, Hannah also spoke to VICE for this aforementioned documentary (Dark Side of the 2000s), mostly backing up her sibling’s account when it comes to how he was treated back in the day.

“He would be separated from us,” the 19-year-old sextuplet said of her brother in a preview of this documentary, adding:

“Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us.

“He would eat dinner at different times than us.”

(TLC)

So weird, right? So troubling, too.

When Collin was 13, Kate sent him to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute … for reasons she has never fully explained.

A year or so into this stint, Collin sent her dad a heartfelt letter in which he asked Jon Gosselin to essentially rescue him from this facility.

Jon did so, and both Collin and Hannah have been living with their father ever since.

(Instagram)

Collin acknowledges in this VICE documentary, which will be released on July 18, that he was not “a perfect child” growing up.

However…

“I’d say my misbehaving was no different than from my siblings,” he emphasizes.

Hannah, meanwhile, also criticized their estranged mother for not teaching Collin any boundaries.

Jon Gosselin has been accused of sabotaging his daughter’s business. (Instagram)

“I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable,” she told VICE.

Collin has had a nonexistent relationship with his mother for years.

He told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 that he was “doing very well” without Kate in his life and hadn’t spoken to his siblings, besides Hannah, in “five or six years.”

It’s all very sad, really.

But we’re happy to hear that Collin and Hannah appear to be doing as well as possible these days.