90 Day The Last Resort Reveals Fan-Favorite Couple, Two Major Franchise Villains

A few weeks ago, we watched with horror as TLC unveiled the first teaser for 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The newest 90 Day Fiance spinoff threatens to bring established couples onto the show in a Marriage Boot Camp format — filming it all at a resort.

Though we here at THG have reported on this spinoff and its cast since long before the announcement, technically, TLC had never confirmed any of the couples.

Until now, of course.

The infamous Big Ed Brown appears alongside his on-again, off-again (a dozen times over) love, Liz Woods in this promotional image for 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

Ed and Liz

TV Insider has cast photos along with blurbs revealing most, but not all, of this needless spinoff’s stars.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are a toxic couple who are trapped in a twisted loop of breakups. This nightmare has lasted for two years.

Despite all common sense, Liz wants to make it work. If they can pull it together, they may end up in a new home — and setting a date for their wedding.

Big Ed Brown called Liz Woods his “ball and chain” in this post, and it’s hard to say which is the saddest part of that: how unsurprising it is, or that Liz has put up with far worse. (Instagram)

We have all seen how Ed treats Liz. Apparently, this trip will show them need to communicate and support each other.

However, there are teasers that “more indiscretions” could risk derailing their efforts to mend things.

While we would love to see Liz leave him behind for good, some spoilers about Big Ed and Liz suggest what their endgame may be.

Perhaps 90 Day Fiance’s most notorious recurring villain, Angela Deem appears alone in this promotional still ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort’s premiere. (TLC)

Angela and Michael

Unfortunately, Ed is not the only long-running franchise villain in the mix. Somehow, Angela has returned.

TLC insists upon characterizing her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi as “loving,” with distance and time apart hindering their bond. (Michael will almost certainly be participating remotely)

This loneliness, we are to believe, is to blame for bad decisions and their mutual suspicions.

Over the years, Angela Deem has posted a lot of photos of herself to social media. This certainly is one of them. (Instagram)

So their arc will be about learning to forgive, to trust, and reforge their bond.

The teaser says that they could fall back into old habits and break up.

We know that Angela and Michael split earlier this year. It was likely during filming. Tragically, that story had a grim update, so don’t celebrate just yet.

This promo photo for 90 Day: The Last Resort features well-liked couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya. (TLC)

Jovi and Yara

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are a very different couple from Angela and Big Ed.

In fact, Jovi clashed with Ed — who embarrassed himself with his atrocious and misogynistic behavior — during a Tell All not long before this filmed.

But Yara and Jovi are apparently dealing with an emotional divide, some resentments, and differing plans for their future.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya shared this photo of fun on the beach in early 2023. It is likely that they snapped this pic in or near the Florida Keys, where they had been filming a spinoff. (Instagram)

This is not a toxic couple.

They’re having normal differences, especially for new parents who’ve had special sources of stress and where one of them has a job that takes him away for extended periods.

The teaser is that they’ll potentially reconnect and settle their differences at the resort. The odds are pretty good that these two are still doing just fine.

Even though no one asked for it, 90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere on Monday, August 14. (TLC)

The premiere will be on Monday, August 14. Which is just a few weeks from now.

Perhaps TLC is airing 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and The Other Way back-to-back in such a destructive manner because The Other Way is having a short season.

There will be two more couples. TLC hasn’t announced their names, but fans expect to see Kalani and Asuelu as one and Molly and Kelly as the other. Very, very different couples with extremely different vibes.