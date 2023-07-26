Sinead O’Connor Dies; Irish Music Legend Was 56

Sad news from the world of music today, as beloved singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor has passed away.

The artist — who is perhaps best known for her 1990 hit sing “Nothing Compares 2 U” — was just 56 years old.

O’Connor’s cause of death is unclear at this time.

Her passing comes just 18 months after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor.

O’Connor lived an eventful and often controversial life, and she was frequently a target of backlash due to her political beliefs.

In 1992, O’Connor shocked viewers when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II and shouted, “Fight the real enemy!” during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

The international outrage followed O’Connor for the rest of her career.

A 2022 Showtime documentary about Sinead opened with a scene in which she was booed while opening for Bob Dylan at Madison Square Garden, shortly after the SNL performance.

Despite the controversies surrounding her beliefs and personal life, O’Connor enjoyed the support of a loyal fan base throughout her career.

She continued to record new music up until 2014, when she released her tenth and final studio album.

In 2021, O’Connor announced that she would be retiring from music to focus on her health and family.

O’Connor’s passing was confirmed by reps for the singer on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” a press release read.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

In 2021, O’Connor released a memoir, in which she revealed that she had no regrets about her turbulent life and career.

“A lot of people say or think that tearing up the pope’s photo derailed my career. That’s not how I feel about it,” she wrote.

“I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track”

Despite the controversies that so often distracted from her music, O’Connor is being remembered today as an enormous talent and a unique presence in the world of music.

Our thoughts go out to her friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.

