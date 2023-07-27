Farrah Abraham BLASTS Teen Mom Stars for Joining Only Fans: Hypocrites! All of You!

This past Tuesday, Catelynn Lowell announced on Instagram that her extremely buff husband, Tyler Baltierra, has joined OnlyFans.

Catelynn added that she’ll running his account, deciding which photos of her spouse’s scantily-clad body will be shared with the masses.

This is very exciting news for anyone who likes ogling attractive men without much clothing on their bodies.

To Farrah Abraham, however?

This is the height of hypocrisy.

“When fans sent me this about Teen Mom stars joining OnlyFans … I have to say, aren’t these the same Teen Moms who said I was going into adult entertainment?” Abraham said via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 25.

“The funnier thing is, I’ve never changed who I was.

“They’re on the same platforms that I’m on. Yet I was the only one who got fired.”

Indeed… Abraham was fired by MTV in 2017 for having starred in a pornographic movie titled Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

One might argue that getting railed from behind on camera is different than sharing some semi-naked photo on a subscription-only website, which is what Tyler is now doing, but Farrah doesn’t see it that way.

“In the end, we’re all adults and we can be on adult platforms, right?” she asked this week.

“So, I don’t know, maybe all the Teen Moms are switching to porn and they’re all porn stars, but I remain the same.”

Abraham didn’t cite any names in her rant, but Baltierra, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline — as well as former stars like Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason — all have profiles on OnlyFans.

“There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page,” Tyler said on Wednesday of his account.

“I didn’t go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some ‘leaked’ personal footage, or make genital molds to sell!

“Cate is being completely transparent & honest about it all. “It’s just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that’s literally it!”

Previously, Tyler previously referred to Abraham’s firing as “great” and “awesome.”

“The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work.

“It doesn’t work very well together. … She’s not a really nice person to be around,” Tyler said way back in July 2018, with wife Catelynn adding:

“I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in … We have no choice in it or are a part of it.”