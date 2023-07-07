90 Day The Last Resort Releases First Chilling Trailer

Earlier this year, we reported on the upcoming 90 Day: The Last Resort spinoff that TLC was threatening to unleash.

Well, it’s time to tremble and despair.

The very first 90 Day: The Last Resort teaser is here. And the season will premiere very soon.

Some fans, however, wonder if the suspicious timing of this trailer is a stunt to distract from some very bad press.

“For the first time, five 90 Day couples will come together to face their relationship demons,” the narrator menaces during the teaser.

(You can, of course, watch the full video below)

“Will they leave stronger than ever?” the narrator asks. “Or say goodbye for good?”

“Your newest 90 Day obsession is here,” the narrator taunts viewers.

Meanwhile, we see a whole slew of beaches, pools, and opulent rental structures. Remember, they filmed this in the Florida Keys.

“This is … The Last Resort,” the teaser announces.

TLC hasn’t listed the cast of this “All Stars” iteration of a Marriage Boot Camp ripoff.

Instead, they share that it will follow five undisclosed couples who have “reached their breaking points.”

In the Florida Keys, they “will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.”

There, the couples will unravel “issues wiht trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy.”

We’ll all see the “explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions” along with some downright goofy stuff.

As in, “past life regressions” is on the list. Why. Why is this happening to us. Maybe the world really did end in 2012, and we’re all just seeing endless horrors as we process our own deaths?

We know that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are there.

Angela Deem is, too, because her atrocious behavior caused legitimate guests at the resort to write negative reviews — and even change vacation plans to escape her.

Jovi and Yara are there (for some reason). Kalani and Asuelu are almost certainly part of the cast.

Fans believe that Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown were there. But it remains unconfirmed.

Assuming that Michael Ilesanmi participated remotely from Nigeria to “be there” with wife Angela, that makes five couples. By the way, we might see Angela and Michael’s (tragically temporary) breakup.

It is likely that Warner Bros Discovery was scheming to release this trailer soon anyway.

After all, fans knew about the spinoff since January. When the public sees you filming, the cat is out of the bag.

And, additionally, entertainment news journalists reported on the spinoff’s title late this spring after the WBD upfronts.

In May of 2023, entertainment blogger Henry T. Casey reported on 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort from the Warner Bros Discovery upfronts. (Twitter)

However, one cannot help but notice the timing of this big, distracting news.

90 Day: The Last Resort released this trailer the very same week that the company’s notorious CEO David Zaslav had a GQ article killed for criticizing him.

It’s not that he owns GQ. Rather, the GQ editor who sabotaged the piece was making a film for WBD. Conflicts of interest are a favored tool for the insecure and powerful.

David Zaslav attends the opening night gala and world premiere of the 4k restoration of “Rio Bravo” during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 13, 2023. Just a couple of months later, he would decimate TCM with a series of culturally damaging layoffs. (Getty)

The article in question accurately described Zaslav as “the most hated man” in the entertainment industry. That would be difficult for anyone to honestly dispute.

He has alienated actors, writers, and directors. That is no surprise, since his behavior suggests that he loathes these roles — believing in “content creation” and nothing else.

The article also referred to Zaslav’s better known work from Discovery as “slop.” We would challenge anyone to honestly disagree with that characterization.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, attends a premiere in May 2023. Many have dubbed him “the most hated man” in the entertainment industry, and with good reason. (Getty)

Reportedly, Zaslav was openly fuming about the GQ article. Initially, WBD claimed that GQ had merely done “fact-checking” when they edited the article to remove many criticisms. That is demonstrably untrue.

And, of course, the article eventually vanished from GQ altogether.

That, and the scandal of it, caused the story to explode on social media, where entertainment news journalists and fans of television in general were happy to roast Zaslav for all that he is and all that he represents.

So perhaps this teaser trailer was always going to release during the first week of july — about one month and one week before the premiere.

But there has been speculation that WBD may have accellerated the timetable, even by only a few days, in an effort to distract people.

Don’t worry, though. Even if it worked, WBD will certainly Zaslav (as a verb) some other cultural treasure before long. That seems to be so much of what they do these days.