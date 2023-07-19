90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods Getting Married?

With heavy hearts, we reported that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were still together this spring.
Even Liz’s harshest critics wouldn’t wish this upon her. No one, no one, deserves Ed as a partner.
We have a bit of news about their relationship. It’s an update.
And it’s also a spoiler for 90 Day: The Last Resort, the upcoming spinoff that no one asked for.
Spoiler Warning
Would you want to attend “the wedding of Edward and Elizabeth” to wish the couple well?
It doesn’t matter if you would — unless you received an invitation.
According to a post by 90 Day Fiance Update, a fan’s friend received an invite. And the date is August 29.
If nothing about this is a fabrication (anyone could mock up an invitation and send it in to a blog), the Tuesday, August 29 ceremony will take place in Arkansas.
We do not know the guest list. There has been no formal announcement.
And we don’t know if Ed and Liz’s toxic relationship can last the next month or so before the alleged nuptials. That would be a stretch, given their history!
Here’s why fans are confused …
On screen, we’ve seen just how rotten Big Ed can be to Liz. And we also know that this isn’t just an act for the cameras.
The majority of their breakups (there have been about a dozen of them) have taken place off screen. In fact, many were simply text messages that Ed sent.
And on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All special, the slightest indirect criticism from Liz had Ed demand that she return the engagement ring.
Ed really showed people who he really is, clashing with other castmates.
He was particularly rude, hurling insults and Jovi Dufren and repeatedly belittling Jenny Slatten.
But, despite everything, he managed to worm his way back into Liz’s heart. He’s a bad habit that she just cannot quit.
If true, this is a The Last Resort spoiler
Unfortunately, it appears that the grim narrative here is that 90 Day: The Last Resort somehow saw the two settle their differences.
This needless spinoff from an already bloated franchise filmed very early this year in the Florida Keys.
It featured fan favorites like Yara and Jovi alongside the worst villains, like Angela Deem and Ed himself.
It’s essentially an “All Stars” spinoff with a Marriage Boot Camp style format.
These couples, ranging from happily married but facing issues to bordering upon divorce, are there to work out their relationships.
In addition to quasi-legitimate counseling, the spinoff will feature “past life regression” and a lot of drama. Of course.
Did their time in the Florida Keys fix their relationship?
Of course not. Even if that’s the narrative that the show’s editors try to push.
One day, Liz will be free of Big Ed — but for now, it look like she’s doomed to walk down the aisle with him.