90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods Getting Married?

With heavy hearts, we reported that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were still together this spring.

Even Liz’s harshest critics wouldn’t wish this upon her. No one, no one, deserves Ed as a partner.

We have a bit of news about their relationship. It’s an update.

And it’s also a spoiler for 90 Day: The Last Resort, the upcoming spinoff that no one asked for.

Big Ed Brown truly leaned into his role as a franchise villain on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, particularly during the Tell All. Unfortunately, things with Liz Woods did not end for good. (TLC)

Spoiler Warning

Would you want to attend “the wedding of Edward and Elizabeth” to wish the couple well?

It doesn’t matter if you would — unless you received an invitation.

According to a post by 90 Day Fiance Update, a fan’s friend received an invite. And the date is August 29.

The notorious 90 Day Fiance villain Big Ed Brown is in full clown mode as he struts down the aisle of a convenience store. (Instagram)

If nothing about this is a fabrication (anyone could mock up an invitation and send it in to a blog), the Tuesday, August 29 ceremony will take place in Arkansas.

We do not know the guest list. There has been no formal announcement.

And we don’t know if Ed and Liz’s toxic relationship can last the next month or so before the alleged nuptials. That would be a stretch, given their history!

Big Ed Brown called Liz Woods his “ball and chain” in this post, and it’s hard to say which is the saddest part of that: how unsurprising it is, or that Liz has put up with far worse. (Instagram)

Here’s why fans are confused …

On screen, we’ve seen just how rotten Big Ed can be to Liz. And we also know that this isn’t just an act for the cameras.

The majority of their breakups (there have been about a dozen of them) have taken place off screen. In fact, many were simply text messages that Ed sent.

And on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All special, the slightest indirect criticism from Liz had Ed demand that she return the engagement ring.

The Season 7 Tell All special of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? saw Big Ed Brown respond to Liz Woods not blindly defending him by demanding that she return the engagement ring. A toxic, twisted man in a destructive relationship. (TLC)

Ed really showed people who he really is, clashing with other castmates.

He was particularly rude, hurling insults and Jovi Dufren and repeatedly belittling Jenny Slatten.

But, despite everything, he managed to worm his way back into Liz’s heart. He’s a bad habit that she just cannot quit.

90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere its debut season on Monday, August 14. (TLC)

If true, this is a The Last Resort spoiler

Unfortunately, it appears that the grim narrative here is that 90 Day: The Last Resort somehow saw the two settle their differences.

This needless spinoff from an already bloated franchise filmed very early this year in the Florida Keys.

It featured fan favorites like Yara and Jovi alongside the worst villains, like Angela Deem and Ed himself.

90 Day: The Last Resort teases that the featured couples will “face their relationship demons.” (TLC)

It’s essentially an “All Stars” spinoff with a Marriage Boot Camp style format.

These couples, ranging from happily married but facing issues to bordering upon divorce, are there to work out their relationships.

In addition to quasi-legitimate counseling, the spinoff will feature “past life regression” and a lot of drama. Of course.

90 Day Fiance fans are giving Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods a hard time over this “affectionate” photo. Ed does not really put people in a cuddly mood. (Instagram)

Did their time in the Florida Keys fix their relationship?

Of course not. Even if that’s the narrative that the show’s editors try to push.

One day, Liz will be free of Big Ed — but for now, it look like she’s doomed to walk down the aisle with him.