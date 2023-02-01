Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Split: It’s Over After 3 Years of Marriage!

In the wake of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, many of the couples were still together. Tragically, some were even back together.

Despite her divorce plans, there were multiple sightings of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi.

They clearly decided to work things out. Which many pessimistic fans had already (rightly) assumed.

But … what’s this? Angela and Michael are over after three years of marriage.

An inside source opened up to In Touch Weekly about the current relationship status of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi.

“Angela and Michael are not together,” the insider reported.

The source did not delve into detail, which does leave many of us guessing. But our guesses can be educated.

First and foremost, as of Wednesday morning, February 1, 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates does not appear to have weighed in.

(We will keep checking — he has nearly unparalleled access to certain cast members, and is on friendly terms with Angela)

But In Touch Weekly tends to report things pretty solidly when it comes to this franchise. The only way that we can imagine them getting this wrong is if they fully verified a person who spoke to them, but that person was either lying or misinformed.

Angela expressed her heartbreak this past season after Michael finally made her fears a reality — he cheated.

Though he did not have sex with anyone else, he did begin an Instagram relationship with an unidentified American woman.

She was younger. Angela admitted on camera that she worried that he might be planning to come to America … only to leave Angela for this other girl.

At the end of the Tell All, Angela vowed to file to divorce Michael. She didn’t know if she would sign, but she would file … she claimed.

Angela also threatened to travel to Florida and attempt to seduce Chuck Potthast, Andrei’s father-in-law. Surely, Chuck deserves better.

Frankly, after watching Angela verbally, emotionally, and more recently, physically abuse Michael, many viewers were ready for it to be over. No such luck.

A Twitter user by the name of Haneefah Adam spotted and photographed married 90 Day Fiance stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. The tweet dates to November 11, 2022. (Image Credit: Twitter)

In November of 2022, about two months after the Tell All special filmed, Angela was in Nigeria.

A fan spotted the married couple out shopping.

Weeks later, they appeared together elsewhere on social media. Tragically, things appeared to be on the mend for their marriage.

Fast-forward to January of this year, and Angela was one of the cast members eliciting the ire of hotel guests in the Florida Keys.

Angela, along with Big Ed, Liz, Kalani, Asuelu, Jovi, and Yara were all at the same hotel. And yes, producers were there filming them.

Which may explain this nightmarish image of Angela seeming to threaten to seduce Jovi.

Fortunately, we think that Jovi and Yare are still pretty happy together. That said, rumor has it that the working vacation is meant as a sort of marriage counseling.

It seems like it didn’t work out for Angela and Michael. If the two were doing (long-distance) counseling … it’s very likely that their marriage ended on camera.

That is, assuming that this report is accurate. Tentatively, we can just say that it is believable.