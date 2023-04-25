Tori Roloff: My Life is Messy, But SO Worth It!

Tori Rolooff doesn’t simply star on a reality show.

The mother of three also keeps it real at pretty much all times on social media.

The long-time Little People, Big World cast member admitted several weeks ago that she’s sick and tired of her family’s ongoing drama — a reference to the ongoing feud between her husband and father-in-law over the latter not giving the former a chance to buy his farm.

As a result, Tori has said she may be done with the reality show some day soon.

We adore this photo! Tori Roloff shared it with the world on Easter Sunday in 2023.

Roloff is NOT done with her marriage, however.

For whatever reason, speculation started to spread online early this spring that Tori and Zach might be splitting up, a rumor that Tori was quick to deny as soon as she got the chance to do so.

“That’s crazy talk,” Roloff said a couple weeks ago.

“My husband and I are definitely together and we definitely love each other and I’m definitely hanging out a little bit longer.”

Taking to social media, Tori Roloff posed with her kids, Jackson Roloff and Lilah Roloff. It looks like they had fun at an Easter event. But isn’t someone missing? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This important message sent, Tori just acknowledged over the weekend that her relationship and her life in general isn’t perfect.

It’s not ideal

It’s not some utopia where she’s all smiles all of the time.

But it’s also everything Tori has ever asked for.

“I never want to forget this is the life i prayed for,” reads a quote Tori shared on Instagram a day ago.

“Every messy, loud, busy part of it.

“It’s not always easy, but it’s so good. I’m so very grateful for this family, this journey, this life I prayed for.”

What a perfect attitude to have, right?

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff brought their children to experience some Disney magic in early 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In December, on an episode of Little People, Big World, viewers witnessed a few rocky moments between Tori and Zach.

“I feel under-appreciated all the time,” Tori admitted on air. “This is also an issue in our marriage currently.”

After some back and forth about her irritation with Zach seeming to not understand his wife’s plight, Tori told her spouse:

“This is why I get overwhelmed, honestly Zach… you don’t give me any credit for anything.”

Zach and Tori Roloff sit down here for a confessional on Little People, Big World.

This exchange was a bit awkward for some folks to watch play out in such a manner

But it’s a rather gigantic leap to go from a a typical marital tiff… to an actual divorce.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Tori concluded in her clapback video this month.

Except for what you read on The Hollywood Gossip, of course, that is.