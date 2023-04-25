Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell Go All Out for Fairytale Prom Date

For years, teen reality star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has tackled trolls on social media.

Yes, she’s famous. But she really wants to just live her life.

Right now, Alana is a 17-year-old high school student. And, being that we’re now in the middle of spring, it’s prom season.

Boyfriend Dralin Carswell was her date to prom. And Alana made sure that she had a fantastic, custom-made dress, pulling out all of the stops.

Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got all glammed up for prom in April 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Even before debuting her prom dress, 17-year-old Alana Thompson showed off her styled curls and thick lashes.

Her ensemble did not end with a glow-up and a customized dress, either.

She and 21-year-old boyfriend Dralin Carswell had a horse-drawn carriage to complete the fantasy.

On TikTok and Instagram, Alana Thompson showed off the process behind her prom dress design. (Image Credit: Instagram)

TMZ confirmed that Alana’s celebration on Saturday in her hot pink gown, which featured elaborate sequins and beading.

Many prom dates match a dress to a corsage or to a partner’s neck tie.

In this case, Alana’s gown also corresponded with the horse’s pink and lilac display of flowers.

After showcasing the process, social media videos flaunted Alana Thompson’s gorgeous 2023 prom dress. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Additionally, Mama June Shannon was there — despite some, ahem, complications in their family history.

“She looked so beautiful,” June reportedly gushed to The Daily Mail.

“She was so pleased the day went well,” she added. “Even though it was chaotic and all everything was a bit last minute getting ready for prom.”

Clearly, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got the glamorous prom dress that she wanted. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Alana’s relationship with Dralin has been controversial. Largely because of their difference in age.

Obviously, teens sometimes date one another. While laws vary between states and countries, most people can reasonably agree that high school classmates dating each other is usually fine.

Dralin and Alana’s age gap is legal (or became legal once she turned 16) in the state of Georgia. But it has definitely rubbed some people the wrong way. He is just too old to have ever been her classmate. No one’s saying that this relationship makes him a monster, just that it seems undesirable.

Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell stand outside. The couple’s age gap would raise fewer eyebrows if they were both adults, or perhaps if they were classmates.

However, Alana’s family has been very vocally supportive of the relationship. At least, Lauryn has.

Lauryn has been acting as Alana’s legal guardian since June’s behavior spiraled so out of control that even the courts agreed that she lacked the ability to care for her daughter.

Apparently, Dralin is like one of the family.

Mama June: Road to Redemption star Alana Thompson poses alongside her reported boyfriend, 21-year-old Dralin Carswell.

Meanwhile, some fans have for some reason been asking why Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Alana’s father, was seemingly not present at this milestone event.

Well, there could be a lot of reasons. Given the number of his family members who have described experiencing monstrous abuse at his hands, it seems pretty self-explanatory.

Honestly, how many times do people have to talk about this before fans stop asking silly, insensitive questions?