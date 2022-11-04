Tori Roloff: We May Leave Little People, Big World... Soon!

On Tuesday, November 1, Little People, Big World kicked off its latest season of brand new episodes.

But a couple recent comments and rumors surrounding a couple of main cast members have now left fans wondering:

Could this also be last season of the long-running reality show?!?

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World.

First, as you may have heard, Caryn Chandler may be done with the series after this ongoing batch of installments.

According to a program insider, Chandler is sick of all the in-fighting among the Roloffs, which stems from her boyfriend’s attempts this spring and summer to sell his farm in Oregon.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun this week, adding:

“She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are out and about and having a blast in this photo.

Now, meanwhile, Tori Roloff has responded in scary fashion to a question from one of her followers during an Instagram Live Q&A on Wednesday.

“Will ever step away from filming? this person asked, prompting a very simple and one-word response from Tori:

“Yes.”

She didn’t provide a timeline or say anything further at the time.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

But significant tension exists between Tori, her husband Zach and Tori’s father-in-law, Matt.

The latter claimed in May that he offered Zach a deal on the farm before putting it on the market, an allegation that Zach seemed to take MAJOR exception to.

In an Instagram remark back then, Zach said Matt was not “taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.”

“[My father is] dragging the family drama that he created and then [manipulating] the fan base to make himself come out okay,” Zach concluded.

“This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Fast forward to the November 1 season premiere and Zach stating the following via a confessional:

“For a long time, Tori and I have both gone back and forth on if we should buy the farm. So, Tori and I met with my dad and Caryn [Chandler] to talk about our offer…”

How did it go?

Not well, in Matt’s opinion.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt said. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

Zach and Tori ultimately purchased a home in Washington in late 2021 … while his dad decided to place the family farm – including their former family home – on the market.

However, after months of no movement, Matt removed the listing several days ago and is in the process of converting the house into a vacation rental.

For Tori’s part, her comment this week marked the first time she’s ever said in public that she may very well leave Little People, Big World in the near future.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

Way back in 2019, during an appearance on Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s podcast, she said the following when asked about remaining on the show:

“For Zach and I, it’s still fun for us, we still enjoy sharing our story with other people.

“The minute it becomes pressurized and becomes something bigger than what it is, you have to really stop and think what’s best for our family, and right now it’s fun for us.”

That was back then, however.

Now? It’s evident that Tori is having much fun these days.

