Tori Roloff: I’m So Sick of All This Little People, Big World Drama!

Save the drama for one’s mama?

Tori Roloff just wants to save the drama for some other family entirely.

Following this past Tuesday night’s episode of Little People, Big World, Tori jumped on her Instagram Stories to share her favorite segment… which featured a fun gathering with a bunch of friends.

“This is the content I’m here for and what LPBW should be about,” the 31-year old wrote alongside a snapshot of her husband, Zach Roloff, and their eldest son, Jackson, sharing a heartfelt moment at a bonfire.

She didn’t elaborate.

But she didn’t need to.

Long-time viewers are well aware of exactly what Tori was referring to here.

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World.

Ever since Matt Roloff placed 16 acres of his farm up for sale in May, there’s been extreme tension among Roloffs — a rarity for these loved ones, whose reality show has rarely been filled with scandal or controversy.

But Zach took extreme exception to the way his dad claimed on social media that he tried to give his own kids a fair chance to purchase these acres.

“[My father is] dragging the family drama that he created and then [manipulating] the fan base to make himself come out okay,” Zach wrote at one point.

He even trashed Matt as a coward at another point.

Tori has found herself caught in the middle of this feud, while taking the side of her spouse on air, of course.

“For a long time, Tori and I have both gone back and forth on if we should buy the farm. So, Tori and I met with my dad and Caryn [Chandler] to talk about our offer…” Zach said on this latest season premiere.

How did it go?

Not well, in Matt’s opinion.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt said. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

On this same episode, Caryn Chandler — who is reportedly ALSO sick of the drama and prepared to leave Little People, Big World — told viewers that she and Matt weren’t talking to Tori and Zach at the time of the filming.

“​​I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us,” she said during a confessional, adding of the rivalry:

“This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day.

“I just… I don’t have the tools to fix it.”

The awkwardness has continued to be documented on season 24, with Zach and Tori stating they believe that Caryn had a say in not accepting their offer on the farm during the November 8 episode.

“[Matt and Caryn] still think they have done nothing wrong,” Zach explained.

“My dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, ‘You got into family business here.’

“Family is always going to be different than when somebody rubs you the wrong way.”

Late last year, though, Tori and her immediate family moved to Washington — and they seem quite content there.

Tori earlier this month on air that likely worked out for the best that she and Zach did not take over the farm.

“In the end, everything worked better,” she remarked.

“I don’t know that Matt and Zach would’ve worked well on the farm anyway and we’re happy where we are now.”

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

Five months after Matt placed this portion Roloff Farms on the market, meanwhile, the parent of four had a change of heart and recently revealed his plans to convert the family’s longtime house into a rental property in October.

As for Tori?

She may also soon have a change of heart.

It sounds like she, too, is open to walking away from Little People, Big World in the near future.