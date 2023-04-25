Joy-Anna Duggar Fakes Going Into Labor to Prank Husband; Austin Forsyth's Reaction Sparks Concern Among Fans

Even though Joy-Anna Duggar is nine months pregnant and raising two young children, she still finds the time to make YouTube content for her adoring fans.

The fans are always appreciative of Joy’s efforts — but apparently her husband, Austin Forsyth, was less than thrilled with his wife’s latest video.

Allow us to explain:

In Joy’s latest upload she plays a little prank on Austin.

During a visit to her doctor’s office, the soon-to-be mother of three calls her husband and pretends she’s already in labor.

“I said, ‘I’m in the ER.’ He was like, ‘What?'” Joy tells her audience.

She goes on to explain that at no point was Austin truly fooled by the stunt.

Joy-Anna Duggar recently attempted to prank her husband. It didn’t go well. (Photo via Instagram)

“I didn’t trick him,” she say. “He knew that I was just pulling his leg.”

Joy then shared a snippet from the prank — and it’s pretty clear why she didn’t show more.

Austin was clearly not happy with her attempts to get one over on him.

And some fans think his reaction was cause for concern.

Here’s the proof, folks! Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her third child! (Photo via Instagram)

“Austin is snippy at the beginning and throughout the video,” one commenter noted.

“Why does Austin always seem in such a bad mood? He always looks angry,” another observed.

“Austin seems very stressed/not happy. Try to think about all your blessings!!!!!” a third chimed in.

Joy-Anna’s current pregnancy has been a difficult one. (Photo via YouTube)

“I don’t like the way he talks to you,” a fourth fan bluntly stated.

It’s true that Austin appeared rather grumpy in the clip, but that doesn’t mean, necessarily, that Joy is trapped in an abusive relationship.

Still, it’s not hard to see why fans might be concerned for her welfare.

Joy and Austin are currently expecting their third child. (Photo via Instagram)

After all, Joy was raised in an intensely patriarchal community, in which she was taught to be subservient to men at all times.

While her husband appears to be somewhat more modern and progressive than her father, Joy has likely carried some of these teachings with her into adulthood and marriage.

So when fans see Joy’s husband snap at her, they understandably worry that she’s afraid to speak up for herself.

Joy’s current pregnancy has been a difficult one. (Photo via YouTube)

Joy’s current pregnancy has been a difficult one, but thankfully, it seems she received nothing but good news during her latest trip to the doctor’s.

“Baby boy was moving a lot and I was actually having some contractions, which is so crazy,” she revealed to fans.

“I don’t think anything consistent which, the nurse was like, ‘That’s totally normal to have even this far out from your due date.’ But he looks good.”

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third child. And some fans think she’s secretly expecting twins! (Photo via Instagram)

Joy is expected to give birth any day now.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update you as soon as there’s an announcement!