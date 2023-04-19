Tori Roloff Finally Addresses Divorce Rumors... With a Very Simple Message

Listen up closely, Internet users.

“I have no idea what is happening on the Internet right now,” Tori began in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 18.

Without directing any followers to links/stories that speculated on the state of her marriage to husband Zach, Tori referred to any chatter about a possible divorce as “blasphemy.”

“That’s crazy talk,” Tori added.

“Don’t fall for it. My husband and I are definitely together and we definitely love each other and I’m definitely hanging out a little bit longer.”

On an episode of Little People, Big World that aired in December, Tori did express a great deal of frustration with Zach.

“When you have a lack of sleep and you feel like you’re sinking and failing as a mother, it can be frustrating,” she said on air, emphasizing the awful feeling of “mom guilt” after what can feel like a bad day of parenting.

On the same installment, Tori went on to say how upsetting it was for her when she yelled at her kids because she didn’t feel like she “ever” yells, to which Zach started laughing …. and Tori, half-joking, asked him to leave.

After some back and forth about her irritation with Zach’s response, Tori told her husband:

“This is why I get overwhelmed, honestly Zach… you don’t give me any credit for anything.”

This was a bit awkward for some folks to watch play out.

But it’s a rather huge leap to go from a small marital tiff… to an actual divorce.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Tori concluded in her clapback video.

Except, maybe, what you read on Tori’s Instagram account, that is.

Last July, Tori honored her seven-year wedding anniversary with a tribute to Zach.

“11 years of knowing you,” wrote Tori to open her sweet caption, continuing via a list of the couple’s impressive achievements:

7 years of marriage. 3 kids (+1). 3 houses. 1 incredible ride.

The plus-one in parenthesis is a reference, we presume, to the daughter Tori and Zach lost to a miscarriage in early 2021.

It was a tragic turn of events, but the reality stars then welcomed their third child — a son named Josiah — in April of last year.

“I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every sing day @zroloff07,” added Tori.

“You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.

“Happy anniversary babe uh!! here’s to many more years together!”

She then concluded by adding the hashtags #storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyoffive.

More recently, Zach shared a sweet tribute to Tori on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to this woman right here!” he captioned a photo of his wife via Instagram.

“The one who keeps our family moving, house clean, and fed + so much more. Love you Tori.”

So there you have it. These Roloffs are staying together.

Are they staying on Little People, Big World as cast members, however? It doesn’t sound that way.