Tammy Slaton Rocks Very Low-Cut Dress, Tantalizes the Internet

Tammy Slaton may have just sent a message to many men across the World Wide Web.

While also sending a similar message to the online world about the state of her marriage.

Late last week, the 1000-Lb Sisters star shared a new video on TikTok in which she’s wearing eyeliner and in which her dyed hair is tied back behind her head.

Tammy is also wearing a turquoise dress with a white floral pattern and asymmetrical sleeves… and, wow, is it cut very very low.

Whoa there, Tammy Slaton! We love the confidence this reality star is showing in this revealing photo.

You can see what we mean in the screen capture immediately above.

As she rested her head on her shoulder and admired her own sexy look, Slaton said: “Torrid should sponsor me.”

The TLC personality weighed in at over 700 pounds on the Season 4 premiere of her family’s reality show, and she’s now down to 400 pounds after undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

Amazing, right?

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023.

A number of social media users responded with praise for Tammy after this footage went live, with one person calling her “cute as Hell” and another adding:

“I have been watching the show from day one! Im very proud of you keep up the good work beautiful.”

The thing is, we agree.

But we also wonder if Slaton donned such a cleavage-baring outfit because she’s trying to get the attention of single guys out there — in the face oof a crumbling marriage.

A few weeks ago, for example, Tammy changed her last name on her TikTok profile back to Slaton… after having it read Willingham for a number of months.

The reality star married husband Caleb back in November after meeting him in an Ohio rehab facility.

Now, however, Tammy has left the facility and moved back to Kentucky. But Caleb remains exactly where he’s been.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” an insider told The Sun outlet in March. “She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio.”

Neither Caleb nor Tammy has commented on speculation of an impending divorce, although Willingham has penned a few cryptic message of late on Facebook.

One of them reads “God’s plan,” which could easily be interpreted as a sign that his romance is near an end.

For her part, Tammy previously welcomed sibling Amy into her residence because the latter left her estranged husband — which meant Tammy had been helping to take care of young nephews, Gage and Glenn.

Due to the stress of this situation, Tammy is reportedly “pissed” that Willingham isn’t around to help out, per the aforementioned 1000-lb Sisters insider.

“She feels as if she is single again,” writes The Sun.

Tammy Slaton is looking great these days, isn’t she? We’re so very proud of her.

To date, in public at the very least, Tammy has only gushed over her spouse.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy previously told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over three months ago. “God truly blessed me.”

This quote followed Slaton’s confirmation to People Magazine of the nuptials themselves in November.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” she told People at the time. “I’m married now!”

