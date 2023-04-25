Caleb Willingham Confirms Split from Tammy Slaton, Blames 1000-Lb Sisters Star

The long-gestating rumor has become an unfortunate reality.

According to an extremely reliable source.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb Willingham seemingly confirmed over the weekend that his marriage to 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is over after just a few months.

The estranged spouses exchanged vows in November outside of the rehab facility in Ohio where they met.

“If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now,” Caleb wrote in the post, which was captured via screenshot by a Reddit user.

“We are married by paper only right now.”

Speculation over the state of this union started in earnest about two weeks ago… when Slaton changed her last name in her TikTok bio from that of her husband back to her own.

Not long before this move, an insider told The Sun that Slaton was “pissed” at Willingham for not having found a new rehab facility in Kentucky, close to where Tammy now lives after she left rehab.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” a source told this outlet in March.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio.”

Added The Sun at the time:

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

Over the weekend, Willingham went on to tell his followers that he was NOT the one who pushed for this break up — and that he is very torn up about the dissolution of his relationship with Tammy.

“[It was] her decision, not mine. It was more than that,” Caleb wrote.

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

We’ll see what she says moving forward, but Tammy has only been very positive about her spouse and her romance in public over the past several weeks.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy previously told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over four months ago. “God truly blessed me.”

This quote followed Slaton’s confirmation to People Magazine of the nuptials themselves in November.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” she told People at the time. “I’m married now!”

Slaton at least has someone with whom she can confide about her impending divorce:

Amy Slaton has also split from her spouse.

She and Michael Halterman are going their separate ways in the wake of an explosive argument in late February.

The TLC personality has since alleged that Michael is abusive and controlling.

“The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat,” Amy wrote in her court filing this winter.

Amy also claimed Michael was “too violent” around young sons Gage and Glenn, writing further:

“When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm.

“[He] won’t give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job.”

On March 7, Michael denied all of Amy’s accusations of domestic violence.

He did admit to the aforementioned argument, and then days later Michael was surprisingly the one to file for divorce in Kentucky.

Speaking to police officers who responded to her 911 call, Slaton said Michael “became violent” during their fight and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home.

Neither she nor Michael have said anything in public about the fracas or about their impending divorce in general.

