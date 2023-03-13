Tammy Slaton: Is Her Marriage in Trouble? Already?!?

Like father, like son?

According to a troubling new report, we may need to modify this saying as follows:

Like 1,000-lb Sister… like 1000-lb Sister.

As you may have heard, Amy Slaton has moved out of her Kentucky home and is planning to divorce her husband of five years, Michael.

Meanwhile, a source now tells The Sun that Amy’s sibling and co-star, Tammy, may unfortunate be headed down the same marital path.

Tammy, of course, married a man named Caleb Willingham back in November.

The two met at a rehab facility in Ohio, although TLC viewers recently learned that Caleb did some research into Slaton… went out of his way to meet her online… and only then checked into this facility.

A bunch of 1,000-lb Sisters fans are a little freaked out by this stalker-like behavior.

Just about a month ago, Tammy actually left rehab after undergoing gastric bypass surgery and losing hundreds of pounds.

Caleb was supposed to transfer to a different facility close to his wife’s home in Kentucky — but he hasn’t taken any initiative to do so, The Sun claims.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” an insider tells this outlet.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

See that fella lurking behind Tammy Slaton in this photo? That’s her husband, folks!

Tammy has welcomed Amy into her residence, which means she’s been helping to take care of young nephews Gage and Glenn

Due to the stress of this situation, Tammy is reportedly “pissed” that Willingham isn’t around to help out, per the 1000-lb Sisters insider.

“She feels as if she is single again,” writes The Sun.

To be clear, Tammy has not commented on any aspects of this report.

To date, in public at least, Tammy has only gushed over her spouse.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy previously told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over two months ago. “God truly blessed me.”

This quote followed Slaton’s confirmation to People Magazine of the nuptials themselves in November.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” she told People at the time. “I’m married now!”

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

“It was the best day of our lives,” Tammy also emphasized to E! of the wedding, which will play out for TLC’s cameras later on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

“There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come.”

How did she know Caleb was The One?

“When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch… and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair,” Slaton told the outlet.

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

HA! Also: AWWW!

Ever since becoming a newlywed, Tammy has only said positive things over this status, her husband and everything that has come along with finding her soulmate.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” the 36-year old said last month.

“I literally married my best friend.”