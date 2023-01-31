Tammy Slaton: I’m So Blessed to Be Married! Thank You, God!

On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton blew up at her therapist.

She came across as very, very angry.

But it’s important to remember that this installment was filmed many, many months ago — and these days? At the moment?

Following a marriage ceremony in November that absolutely no one saw coming?

The TLC personality could not be in a better mood.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over two months ago. “God truly blessed me.”

Tammy met Caleb at the Ohio rehab facility in which she has resided since early 2022.

The two even got married in the parking lot of this same building.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy told People Magazine at the time. “I’m married now!”

“It was the best day of our lives,” Tammy reiterated to E! of the wedding, which will play out for TLC’s cameras later on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

“There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come.”

According to People, the couple invited 30 friends and family members to celebrate their union during an intimate celebration.

Slaton was dressed for the occasion in a white gown and tiara, while Caleb donned a black outfit with brown suspenders.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

Tammy explained this week to E! that Caleb was The One for her because of the way he managed to sweep her off her feet — in a literal sense.

“When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch… and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair,” Slaton told the outlet.

HA!

Ever since becoming a newlywed, Tammy has gushed over this status, her husband and everything that has come along with finding her soulmate.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” the 36-year old said this month. “I literally married my best friend.”

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

In addition to the nuptials, Tammy says the ongoing fourth season of 1000-Lb Sisters will continue to show the highs and lows of her health journey, which is headed in a positive direction.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time,” Tammy says. “I’ve got a lot more energy. I’m living life to the fullest.”

Now, the reality star hopes her vulnerability and candidness will serve as inspiration for viewers, fans and followers.

“Don’t be afraid to try new things, put yourself out there, live a little but remain humble and focus on you,” she insists. “And don’t care what the next person thinks.”