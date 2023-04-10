Tammy Slaton Changes TikTok Bio, Sparks Speculation Over Marital Status

Like father, like son?

In the case of Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton, it may unfortunately be closer these days to:

Like sister, like sister.

As you likely know by now, Amy Slaton is in the middle of a fairly ugly split from her husband of four years, Michael, who Amy has accused of mental abuse and manipulation.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

Now, meanwhile, many observers have a reason to believe that Tammy, too, may be filing to legally end her own marriage in the near future.

This past Thursday, the 1000-lb Sisters cast member edited her bio to DELETE the last name Willingham and to ADD the last name Slaton.

Tammy had previously made a modification in the opposite direction after she married a fellow rehab patient named Caleb Willingham in November 2022.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” she told People Magazine at the time. “I’m married now!”

In the ensuing weeks, Tammy continued to gush over Caleb and the state of their union.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy told E! News in January, for example, of exchanging vows with Willingham. “God truly blessed me.”

About two months later, though, a report in The Sun indicated that things may have taken a turn for the worse.

And they apparently did so in the wake of what should have been a celebratory time for Tammy; in the wake of her leaving the rehab facility in Ohio where she met her eventual spouse.

Caleb, you see, was supposed to transfer to a different facility close to his wife’s home in Kentucky shortly after Slaton got out — but he hasn’t taken any initiative to do so, The Sun claimed.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” an insider told this outlet in March.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio.

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

As far as we know, Caleb remains in the same rehab facility as before.

Neither he nor Tammy has commented on rumors of an impending divorce, although Willingham has penned a few cryptic message of late on Facebook.

One of them reads “God’s plan,” which could easily be interpreted as a sign that his relationship is near an end.

For her part, Tammy has welcomed Amy into her residence because the latter is no longer living with her estranged husband — which means Tammy has been helping to take care of young nephews Gage and Glenn.

Due to the stress of this situation, Tammy is reportedly “pissed” that Willingham isn’t around to help out, per the aforementioned 1000-lb Sisters insider.

“She feels as if she is single again,” writes The Sun.

Wow, huh?!? Tammy Slaton lost so much weight during her many months spent in rehab!

Will she actually be single down the line, though?

A few TikTok users came right out and posed that question after seeing the bio change.

“No more Tammy willingham?” one person asked after noticing the revised name, while several others questioned how the “married life” is treating her in hopes for an update.

Tammy has not yet answered this question.

