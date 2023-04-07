Sarah Ferguson Blasts Prince Harry & Meghan Markle as Couple's Popularity Plummets to New Low

It’s been a rough week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
For starters, the couple is dealing with the ongoing drama surrounding King Charles’ coronation.
The event is now less than a month away, and it’s still unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.
On top of that situation, the Sussexes are dealing with news that Samantha Markle is planning to sue Meghan again after her previous lawsuit was dismissed without a trial.
Now, Harry and Meghan are dealing with a pair of new PR crises.
In a surprising new interview, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, blasted Harry and Meghan without ever mentioning them by name.
“You can’t have it both ways,” Fergie told UK newspaper The Independent.
“You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out,” she added.
“You chose to leave, now go and live it — and be it. It was my decision. If I’m going to go, then go.”
Ferguson went on to say that royals who don’t want to commit to the family business full-time should not “cry about not being invited to weddings.”
Again, Fergie never used Harry and Meghan’s names, but it’s abundantly clear that the Sussexes were the targets of her mini-tirade.
And that’s not the week’s only reminder that these two are divisive figures.
According to a new poll conducted by YouGov, Harry and Meghan’s popularity among Americans has declined in recent months.
The poll indicates that Harry was liked by 52 percent of Americans in the fourth quarter of 2022, but that number dropped to 46 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
He was also disliked by 26 percent.
And Meghan fared only slightly better.
She was liked by 38 percent in the final quarter of 2022, but she dropped to 36 percent in the first quarter of this year.
She was also disliked by 24 percent.
The most likely cause of the decline is Harry’s memoir, which hit US bookstores in January.
The book sold a whole lot of copies, but clearly it didn’t do Harry many favors in his adopted homeland.
Maybe that anecdote about the frostbitten “todger” should’ve stayed in the drafts folder!