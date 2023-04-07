Sarah Ferguson Blasts Prince Harry & Meghan Markle as Couple's Popularity Plummets to New Low

It’s been a rough week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For starters, the couple is dealing with the ongoing drama surrounding King Charles’ coronation.

The event is now less than a month away, and it’s still unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.

On top of that situation, the Sussexes are dealing with news that Samantha Markle is planning to sue Meghan again after her previous lawsuit was dismissed without a trial.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Now, Harry and Meghan are dealing with a pair of new PR crises.

In a surprising new interview, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, blasted Harry and Meghan without ever mentioning them by name.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Fergie told UK newspaper The Independent.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends “The Son” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out,” she added.

“You chose to leave, now go and live it — and be it. It was my decision. If I’m going to go, then go.”

Ferguson went on to say that royals who don’t want to commit to the family business full-time should not “cry about not being invited to weddings.”

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Again, Fergie never used Harry and Meghan’s names, but it’s abundantly clear that the Sussexes were the targets of her mini-tirade.

And that’s not the week’s only reminder that these two are divisive figures.

According to a new poll conducted by YouGov, Harry and Meghan’s popularity among Americans has declined in recent months.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

The poll indicates that Harry was liked by 52 percent of Americans in the fourth quarter of 2022, but that number dropped to 46 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

He was also disliked by 26 percent.

And Meghan fared only slightly better.

She was liked by 38 percent in the final quarter of 2022, but she dropped to 36 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her recent Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

She was also disliked by 24 percent.

The most likely cause of the decline is Harry’s memoir, which hit US bookstores in January.

The book sold a whole lot of copies, but clearly it didn’t do Harry many favors in his adopted homeland.

Maybe that anecdote about the frostbitten “todger” should’ve stayed in the drafts folder!