Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Still Refusing to Confirm Coronation Plans With Big Day Just Weeks Away

One month from today, King Charles III will be crowned in the UK’s first coronation since Queen Elizabeth II’s was held back in 1953.

It’s an historic occasion, and the eyes of the world will be on Westminster Abbey for Charles’ big day.

But amazingly, the question of whether the king’s youngest son will be in attendance remains unanswered as preparations kick into high gear.

If you’ve been following this drama from the beginning, then you probably know that Harry and Meghan have been invited to the coronation.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But they have not yet revealed if they plan to attend.

These days, organizers are finalizing the guest list — President Biden will not be attending, but the US will be represented by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden — and it seems they still have not received a response from Harry and Meghan.

In a statement issued to the BBC this week, a rep for the couple says there’s been “no update on whether they were attending” the coronation.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

There was a time when media outlets were speculating that the Sussexes had already RSVP’d, and their decision was being kept under wraps.

Now, it sounds like Harry and Meghan either haven’t decided if they’ll attend, or they’re keeping that decision to themselves.

Either way, it’s a tense situation for Buckingham Palace, who will have to make some hard decisions no matter what the couple decides.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

According to a new report from Page Six, the two sides are locked in a stalemate.

Harry wants all the details on how exactly he and Meghan will be involved in the ceremony, but organizers want to know if he plans to attend before they share any information about the event.

“There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace,” a source tells the outlet.

“There is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event, and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

The insider confirmed that “Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

They went on to insist that in many ways, the Windsors are like any other clan of feuding relatives.

“All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course,” says the source.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

It’s true that most families engage in some internal bickering from time to time.

But with the possible exception of the Kardashians, no other family squabbles quite so publicly.