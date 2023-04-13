Christine Brown: I’m ENGAGED to David Woolley!!!

She said yes, you guys!!!!

On Thursday morning, almost exactly two months to the day after she went public with her relationship to David Woolley, Christine Brown came out and went public with another key piece of personal information:

SHE’S NOW ENGAGED TO DAVID WOOLLEY!

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote the Sister Wives star on Instagram.

Yes, FIANCE! David Woolley has popped the question to Christine Brown and she has said YES.

Brown included the above photo of the couple alongside this announcement.

The mother of six also spoke to People Magazine about the life-altering decision.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine said to the outlet, adding:

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

Christine, of course, rose to television fame as one of Kody Brown’s four sister wives.

She was never legally married to Kody Brown, but she ended their spiritual union in November 2021 after having grown sick and tired of having her needs and feelings ignored by the polygamist reality star.

Just over a year later, Christine started to date Woolley, a widower with eight children of his own who owns a construction company.

Christine Brown and David Woolley just seem to happy together. And we are SO happy for them!

Brown hasn’t been shy about her very strong feelings for Woolley.

She introduced him as her “soulmate” on Valentine’s Day and added via Instagram at the time:

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

We’ve frequently seen Christine and David refer to each other as Queen and King, respectively, over the past several weeks, as well.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” the TLC personality wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, for recent example.

She added a month ag:

“He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

Over just the last few weeks, meanwhile, Christine has spent time with David’s family, while he just came back from a road trip with his now-fiancee and her youngest daughter.

“Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures,” Christine wrote in a previous Instagram caption.

“I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views.

“Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore.”

Christine Brown is spending time here with David Woolley and his loved ones, along with her daughters.

Kody Brown has not yet commented on Christine officially moving all the way on, but Janelle Brown left a simple remark on her friend’s Instagram page after Christine confirmed the engagement.

“Hurray!” it reads.

Allow The Hollywood Gossip to now echo that sentiment.

We wish Christine Brown and David Woolley nothing but the best!