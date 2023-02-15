David Woolley: Everything to Know About Christine Brown’s New Boyfriend!

Christine Brown has a new boyfriend.

Correction: Christine Brown has found her SOULMATE.

We’re just quoting the Sister Wives star herself here, as Brown officially introduced David Woolley to the world this week, sharing multiple photos of the first man she’s dated since dumping spiritual spouse Kody, while writing:

“I finally found the love of my life.”

Wow, huh?

Guess the couple isn’t taking things slow.

Added the 50-year old as a caption on Instagram:

The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Christine split from Kody on November 2, 2021.

She told fans last month that she had hit the romantic market once again… and then gushed over the fact that she had found a boyfriend on February 8, 2023.

“I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told her fans at the time, adding of her then-unnamed lover:

“He is wonderful, and romantic, and so kind. He is everything I’ve been looking for.”

So, there you have it.

But just who is David Woolley?

What do we know about Christine’s boyfriend? About the man who may one day be her husband?

Based on what we’ve gathered via Internet research, we can report…

Woolley is a car aficionado and, based on his Instagram uploads, he loves to document moments with his grandchildren.

He hails from California, currently lives about 30 minutes away from Christine in Utah and has owned his construction company, David Woolley Drywall, since 2015.

Woolley reportedly is a widower and he shared eight kids with his first wife.

He appears to love Christine, writing on social media on Tuesday afternoon:

When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before.

When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king.

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

How sweet, right?!?

Wrote Christine about 15 months ago:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody has not yet commented on his ex-wife’s new romance.