Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend to the World: Meet My Soulmate!

So much for going slow.

One week after telling social media followers that she had found a new man, Christine Brown has now gone Instagram official with this man, while also making it clear:

He is THE man for her!

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Brown wrote as a revealing caption to the photos above immediately above and below on Tuesday, adding in a gushing tone:”

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Wow, huh? Brown also included the hashtags blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.

As mentioned previously, Brown alerted folks to her boyfriend on February 8.

She didn’t state his name at the time (although Internet sleuths later determined it to be David Woolley), simply stating:

“I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told her fans, adding of her unnamed lover

“He is wonderful, and romantic, and so kind. He is everything I’ve been looking for.”

Wrote the star as a caption to this picture: “Weather doesn’t hinder me when it comes to wearing what I want. What I wanted to wear was a light sweater. Comfort is my favorite outfit, well that and powerful. Those are two good outfits.”

Brown, of course, announced her split from spiritual spouse Kody back in November 2021.

For most of the following year, TLC viewers watched her marriage fall apart on Sister Wives Season 17.

Ever since those episodes wrapped up, Christine has shared many photos and messages on Instagram, all of which point to just how satisfied she is with her new life these days.

“My life is wonderful, my routines are wonderful, I love it,” she told The Today Show a couple months ago, for example.

On an October episode of Sister Wives, Christine told her fellow female spouses:

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time. I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness.

“I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave.

“I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”

Christine Brown looks downright gorgeous, doesn’t she? Suck it, Kody Brown!

As for Woolley?

We know the following about him:

He’s 59 years old. He owns a construction business.

And he’s a native of San Diego, but now lives in Herriman, Utah, which is about 30 minutes away from where Christine now resides.

David is a widower and father of eight kids.

Christine, who shares six children with Kody, stated in her November 2021 post:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.