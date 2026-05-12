Katy Perry Cries In Reaction to Ex Josh Groban’s Engagement: What’s Going On …

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Katy Perry has dated her fair share of famous dudes over the years.

But despite splits from Orlando Bloom and Russell Brand falling far more recently on her timeline of heartbreak, it seems that a more distant ex is weighing on her mind this week.

Even diehard fans may not remember this, but way back in 2009, Katy dated Josh Groban.

Katy Perry visits the SiriusXM studios on August 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The relationship didn’t last, but Katy has spoken quite highly of Josh in the years since.

And her reaction to news that Josh is planning a wedding with Natalie McQueen has gained quite the reaction on social media.

Over her song “The One That Got Away,” Katy appeared in a bathrobe in front of a People magazine article about the engagement.

She proceeded to pour herself a massive cocktail before walking off camera in tears.

Yes, she’s clearly joking. But the post has still prompted a re-examination of Katy and Josh’s relationship.

In a 2013 interview with E! News, Groban explained that he and Perry dated before she hit it big.

“We met before her first album was even released, and we hit it off because we’re both goofballs,” he told the outlet.

Katy spoke about the relationship more recently, telling James Corden in 2017 that Josh was “the one that got away.”

The following year, Andy Cohen asked Groban about how he felt about being crowned Katy’s favorite ex. Josh laughed that he was “not expecting that.”

“That was a double-take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that,” he said, adding:

“It’s very sweet of her to say that. I’m very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it, too.”

We can’t help but notice that he didn’t return the compliment. We kid!

These days, Katy is dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and she seems to be very happy in her new relationship.

And again, she was clearly joking in her reaction to Josh’s engagement news. We’re sure she’s very happy for both Josh and his bride-to-be.