Molly Hopkins’ Daughter’s Arrest Only Adds to Her Troubles

Earlier this month, authorities arrested Olivia Hopkins, the young adult daughter of 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins.

The charges? Allegedly violating her probation by failing to meet certain criteria. And she reportedly tested positive for fentanyl, though we do not know the context of that.

This is only the latest in a series of negative moments in Molly’s life. She has had a string of bad luck involving her loved ones.

Is all of this Molly’s downfall?

During her first season of 90 Day Fiance, Molly Hopkins found her then-partner not working with her as part of a team. (Image Credit: TLC)

Molly Hopkins managed to turn appearing on a (relatively) early season of 90 Day Fiance into a long-term career.

Her marriage didn’t last. Luis remarried just months after their split. But Molly and her friend, Cynthia, became fan favorite fixtures on Pillow Talk. She even looked for love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Now, we don’t know what her future on the show is. Her The Single Life romance is over. She and Cynthia had a falling out. And now this sad business with Olivia.

Cherokee County police arrested Olivia Hopkins on April 4, 2023 on charges of violating her probation.

She began serving probation earlier this year, after entering a guilty plea as part of a deal with the court.

All of this stemmed from older charges of simple battery after Olivia allegedly attacked Molly. That was already a sad business on its own.

The probation period began in February. Obviously, it has not been a year.

Olivia allegedly tested positive for fentanyl in early March.

However, that was only a footnote on the list of ways that she allegedly violated the terms of her probation.

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins poses beside her adult daughter, Olivia Wrynn Hopkins, in this Instagram photo.

Allegedly, Olivia has since “failed to enter a Family Violence Intervention Program within 14 days of sentencing.”

Additionally, she reportedly “failed to test at the Cherokee County Drug Lab” twice in March.

And then there was the positive test for fentanyl (one that a lab later confirmed, reports claim). That didn’t do Olivia any favors.

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins looked for love on 90 Day: The Single Life. (Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

Fentanyl enjoys a dubious reputation, but that is largely manufactured. It is a powerful painkiller that can be vital to people’s quality of life in some cases.

However, a blend of urban legends and deliberate propaganda has turned fentanyl into something of a boogeyman. For some reason, it has become the Havana Syndrome for people who have Punisher tattoos (but don’t see the irony).

But fentanyl is a controlled substance. While there is a lot to be said about the state choosing to ruin lives over what people put into their bodies, that alone would likely constitute a violation of her probation.

For years, Molly Hopkins and then-bestie Cynthia Decker enjoyed fan-favorite status on Pillow Talk.

We don’t know that anything behind Olivia’s arrest is true. And it is possible that, as Olivia previously claimed in court, she lacked adequate legal representation during her case.

However, while that is very important to Olivia, this only highlights Molly’s situation.

Late last year, she split with Kelly Brown. And Molly had a more significant breakup — her falling out with ex-bestie Cynthia Decker.

With Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker’s falling out, it’s the end of an era for Pillow Talk.

Cynthia was also Molly’s business partner. While Cynthia allegedly didn’t do much (some reports claim), that makes things even messier.

However, Molly says that she’s feeling better and has even lost weight now that certain toxic influences are out of her life.

That still sucks about what’s going on with Olivia, though.