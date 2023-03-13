Christine Brown Gushes Over Boyfriend David Woolley: He Treats Me Like a Queen!

This just in:

Christine Brown is a smitten kitten!

As you very likely know by now, the Sister Wives veteran has been dating a man named David Woolley since mid-December.

It’s the first relationship for Christine since she split in November 2021 from polygamous spouse Kody Brown… and it seems to be going VERY well.

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” the Sister Wives star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, sharing the above picture of the couple.

“He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

She went ahead and also “Unbelievably Happy,” “My King,” “Love This Life of Mine” and “I’m So Blessed” hashtags to her post.

We simply love to see it!

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

The Cooking With Just Christine host went public her romance with Woolley on Valentine’s Day last month.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” she gushed via social media at the time.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa.

“I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

Yes, soulmate.

Christine really has gone there already with David.

Woolley — a widow who owns his own business — appears to feel the same exact way about his famous girlfriend as well.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” Woolley wrote via on his own Instagram page in February, penning a personal note to Christine.

“When I took you to The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me.

“I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me.

“Love, your king.”

Wrote the star as a caption to this picture: “Weather doesn’t hinder me when it comes to wearing what I want. What I wanted to wear was a light sweater. Comfort is my favorite outfit, well that and powerful. Those are two good outfits.”

We’re pretty sure that’s nicer than anything Kody has ever said about Christine.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the now-exes announced in late 2021.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

As you can read more about above, Kody is allegedly in denial about Christine and David.

But the former has never wavered when it comes to her decision.

“It is just newfound freedom, and I didn’t know that I could do [it] alone. I love it. I love the routines that Truely and I have developed in our home and everything that we do,” she told Us Weekly in October 2022, referring to their new home base in Utah after leaving Flagstaff, Arizona.

“And oh my gosh, we have so many routines that it’s just absolutely fantastic and I get to just do whatever I want. So, I never knew [that] life could be this simple and easy.

“And so, I’m loving the simplicity of life.