Christine Brown Enjoys "EPIC" Experience with Boyfriend, Daughter: See the Photos!

You may have heard this before, but it’s worth reiterating once again:

Things between Christine Brown and David Woolley are very, very serious.

As previously reported, the Sister Wives star and her boyfriend of about five months spent time with members of the latter’s family earlier this month, a favor Woolley just went ahead and returned.

Road trip style!

“Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me,” Christine wrote as a caption to the Instagram photos above and below this weekend.

“I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids.”

She added:

“Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful.”

Brown also included ALL of the following hashtags: #corememories #lovingthislife #adventuringwithyou #truelylovesthisdontletherteenageexpressionsfoolyou #myking #ithasbeenalingroadtrip #lotsofgreatmusic #mostlyabba.

In another post, Christine gushed once again over Woolley, writing:

“More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people.”

This has been a consistent theme for the TLC personality ever since she got together with Woolley.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she wrote via Instagram on February 14, alongside a series of adorable photos with her beau.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine made the astute decision to split from Kody Brown back in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking with Just Christine wrote back then.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple.

Woolley, for his part, has not been shy when it comes to his affection for Brown.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” David previously wrote on social media.

“When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me.

“Love, your king.”

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

Just one week before going public with her new relationship, Christine revealed during a “car confession” shared via her Instagram Story that she was “dating someone exclusively.”

“He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely,” the Sister Wives cast member announced on February 7.

“He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”